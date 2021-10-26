Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder

Monique Perkins was also held in contempt as she tried to calm the situation with her brother, she told the judge when he brought her out of the holding cells into the courtroom after the hearing.

“I was honestly trying to defuse the situation … I didn’t mean any harm or to disrupt,” she said.

Dominique Perkins was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, which is after press time.

Judge Worrell cleared the courtroom, asking everyone to be rescreened before re-entry.

When the judge returned to the courtroom he told everyone he didn’t want to see anything of this sort again.

“I’m going to ask everybody to abide by the general civil rules we have when we gather together; respect each other and the process,” Judge Worrell said.

After the indictment was read, Shifflett pleaded guilty and Judge Worrell asked him if he understood that he was giving up his right to appeal and that the plea agreement did not have any sentencing requirements, to which Shifflett answered affirmatively. The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is five years and the maximum is 40 years in prison and up to a $100,000 fine.