Greene County schools delay opening to Sept. 8

At a special meeting, the Greene County School Board voted July 29 to delay the start of school until Sept. 8, giving staff and administrators three extra weeks to complete plans for the new school year amid the current public health crisis.
At the regular meeting July 8, the board’s Return to Learn plan was approved with a start date of Aug. 18. The plan, formed by two task forces over the course of several weeks, includes kindergarten through fifth grade returning in-person five days a week with middle and high school students on a hybrid plan—two days in school per week with associated learning activities at home and additional supports offered to those with special needs. All parents can still choose an all-virtual option for their children.
Since the regular monthly meeting, registration was opened to all parents and the details of the plan were made public on a new website (sites.google.com/greenecountyschools.com/return-to-learn-plan-website/home). Webinars were held to address questions about the virtual instruction model as well as online and in-person opportunities for parents to get more information about blended learning and the new procedures being put in place for in-person learning.
When registration closed on July 24, 584 students—roughly 20% of the student body—had not responded.
The lack of information about families’ intentions to send their children back to school or engage in virtual learning or to switch to a private school or homeschool option is the main reason for the need to push back the start of the school year.
“Many things that we need to accomplish in the areas of transportation, personnel training, scheduling and financially really hinge on having the information of not just whether a student is going to be virtual or in-person or hybrid, and not just the transportation information, but are they going to come back to school?” asked assistant superintendent Bryan Huber.
Superintendent of schools Andrea Whitmarsh also pointed out that if the registration numbers remain at the current level, the school system could be poised to lose roughly $3.3 million in state funding this year.
Public school state funding is calculated based on the average daily membership (ADM) of the schools and based on past and expected enrollment and attendance. The 2021 school budget was based on an ADM of 2,892, so the current registration would mean a loss of nearly 500 students from the time that the budget was approved earlier this spring.
In addition, kindergarten registration is at roughly half of what it was last year, indicating that some families have elected to delay a year in starting their child in school.
According to Huber, another 100 families have been contacted via phone or email in just the few days since the closing of online registration, so he is hopeful to reach a better idea of the actual enrollment totals soon.
Of the 2,308 students who did register by the deadline, 40% chose the all-virtual option. This is a large increase over the roughly 10% who indicated an interest in this option during the initial round of parent surveys while the plans were being developed. The schools will need more teachers for online instruction and need more time to develop training courses for those students and teachers before they are ready to begin the year, another factor in the delayed start to the semester.
The school system is also working on the deployment of 100 WiFi hotspots to families most in need of better internet access and is coordinating with area churches and firehouses to mount wireless access points in their parking lots for students to access high-speed internet free of charge, according to Huber.
Another important development discussed at the special school board meeting was the receipt of an open letter from teachers to the school board last week.
“Many of the teachers have expressed a desire for a virtual start, as they fear for themselves and their loved ones,” Whitmarsh said. “In their open letter that was shared with the board, administration and the community over the weekend, they shared that, ‘we must weigh the risks of suffering from COVID-19 with our commitment to our careers and our students.’”
As of July 30, there were 220 signatures on the letter, with 92 of those from teachers and the rest from parents or other county residents.
“Many of them have expressed fear of being around their (students) and contracting COVID-19 and becoming ill or taking it home to their loved ones,” Whitmarsh continued. “I understand that some of our teachers desire to teach virtually … other teachers and staff members have shared that they want to be in our buildings. They know that it will be difficult, that it will be different, but they’re ready to be with their kids in our schools. They’ve asked for ways that we can help them to be more safe and submitted questions and suggestions for how we can make it better.”
The school board also sent out its own survey to teachers and staff ahead of the meeting, with 294 responses—a record number of responses for a staff survey in so short a time frame, according to Whitmarsh.
Of those surveyed on how comfortable they felt returning to teach in-person with the provisions outlined in the Return to Learn plan, 17% said they were very comfortable; 34% said they were comfortable; 38% said they were uncomfortable; and 10% said they were extremely uncomfortable. More than half (54%) of those surveyed said they did not believe the school year should start in an all-virtual format.
Six people spoke during public comment on the Return to Learn plan update last week.
“I love my child more than anything on earth and most would say I’m probably overly protective of her, but I’m here tonight to show my support for the in-person plan,” said John Trainum, the father of a rising fifth grader. “I consider our family pretty lucky to have everything set up that she would need within our household … to succeed in a virtual learning way, but I just find that does not work with my daughter. She lost all the joy of learning. She’s already convinced that she’s un-learned all the math that she learned so far in school, and we try to help but it’s just not the same.”
Samantha Braden, a young student, spoke before the board as well.
“I’m here in support of two-day school because even if you have to wear a mask, I need to see my friends,” Braden said. “I’m an only child and I haven’t seen a kid my age in weeks … it would be nice to have in-school learning because I personally need a little bit more instruction. Even though we are going two days a week it would still be better than no days. I haven’t been in school or done any learning really in six months … I want to go back to school; I want to learn something.”
“After the decision to begin school in-person five days a week, my upcoming third- and fifth-graders literally jumped for joy,” said parent Casey Costanzo. “This spring we did our very best with virtual learning while I worked from home, but it didn’t take me long to realize that my kids excel in the classroom and not behind a computer screen. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children shouldn’t be in front of a screen for more than two hours a day, which makes virtual learning insufficient.”
Rebekah Corcoran, the mother of two boys at Ruckersville Elementary School and organizer of the “Greene Helping Greene” Facebook group, sent a lengthy letter to the board ahead of the meeting.
“I’ve been all over Facebook backing this plan and then my inbox blew up with teachers saying ‘nobody’s hearing us,’” Corcoran said during public comment. “I was heartbroken because I support the educators in Greene County completely. Many members of staff said that not only do they not feel heard … they’re scared to speak out against the plan.”
Jason Tooley (board member, at-large) agreed with Corcoran that an anonymous survey might help to more accurately gauge feelings on the plan and help to garner more information on how best to ensure teachers and staff feel protected when school begins this fall. Whitmarsh agreed to design such a survey before the next board meeting Aug. 12.
“There are a few teachers in our schools that are hesitant to speak their opinion because of the repercussions or (fear of) retaliation,” Tooley said. “This isn’t the first time I’ve heard that, so I am concerned. If we want to send a survey out, we do want every teacher’s voice heard.”
Board Chair Sharon Mack, Ruckersville, suggested the proposal of a stricter mask-wearing policy in schools to help teachers and staff feel safer in returning to the buildings, though she admitted that medical exemptions and additional options could be considered on a case by case basis.
“We all agree that school is the best place for kids to be, so let’s work together to figure out how we can make teachers more comfortable and more safe,” Mack said. “I think mask wearing is a step in that direction.”
Leah Paladino (board member, Midway) suggested that the teachers who signed the open letter to the school might be among the best candidates to help fill needed slots for virtual instruction.
“We had 24 applicants to participate in virtual instruction,” Paladino said. “The open letter that we were discussing was signed by significantly more than that, and I think part of their concern in that letter was concern with their health and well-being ... I really encourage people who feel like they’re good candidates for virtual instruction to apply to do so. With our numbers so far, there’s going to be opportunities for that.”
The board unanimously agreed to continue with planning for the Return to Learn plan as agreed upon at the July 8 meeting.
“I am not looking to change the course of our planning at this point, acknowledging of course that we have to constantly evaluate the health of our community and things could change,” Mack said. “If we have to go [back] to phase two, if we have an outbreak and have to go virtual, we’ve been developing those plans and families have to be prepared for that to happen. We have to look at the greatest benefit for the least amount of risk.”
Two people spoke during public comment on the revised school year calendar. The major change in pushing back the start date three weeks to Sept. 8 is the end of the school year will be June 17.
“In our original calendar adoption process, our committee and staff felt strongly about a two-week break for winter and a week-long spring break,” Huber said. He was open to the idea of reconvening a committee at a later time to revisit the remainder of the calendar over concerns about the ending date in June, but stressed that the board’s vote would solidify the start date for planning purposes.
The vote on the proposed calendar change also was unanimous.
“The correspondence has been filled with emotion, concern and some anger, but I’ve read and considered every single one,” Whitmarsh said of the many letters and emails received since the board’s decision. “I’m concerned about staff and parents who are fearful. I’m concerned about our students and the short-term and long-term impacts of this pandemic on their social, emotional and academic growth, and I’m concerned about the divide that has been brewing in our community over this topic. What I know is that despite the differing opinions, we all need to work together—parents, teachers, staff and community—for our children.”
The school board is asking for anyone who has yet to register their child or to inform the county of their decision to pursue alternative education to contact the child’s school via phone or email as soon as possible to enable them to move forward with logistical planning. Teachers and staff who would like to apply to teach virtually or who have concerns about the plan should speak with their human resources representative at the soonest possible opportunity.
The school board will hold its next regular monthly meeting on Wednesday Aug. 12, at which time they will provide an update on registration and planning as well as the teacher surveys and the proposed mask enforcement policy.
