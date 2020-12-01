Greene County Record earns 1st in the state from Virginia Farm Bureau

“Kathleen and I have focused a lot of our time and effort to ensure the agricultural community’s contribution to Greene County is highlighted in the Greene County Record,” said Terry Beigie, editor. “We have a lot of ideas for upcoming newspaper issues, though we are always looking for additional ideas. We will continue to work hard to continue to spotlight our agricultural producers.”

Borrelli has been a reporter for the Record since November 2019.

“Because so many sports and events were canceled this year, we were lucky enough to have the time to focus on a lot of farm-related features over the summer,” Borrelli said. “My favorite part of this job is getting to meet so many wonderful people in our community and share their stories.”

Other winners include Casey Fabris, a business reporter for The Roanoke Times, who earned the bureau's 2020 Ishee-Quann Award for Media Excellence, the top honor in the newspaper category.

WDBJ7 in Roanoke morning anchor Neesey Payne earned her second consecutive award in the television category.

Frank Wilt, operations manager of WSVA in Harrisonburg, won the radio category for a second consecutive year.