Greene County Public Schools’ students excel at Virginia State Fair

Several Greene County Public Schools’ students earned top honors in competitions during last week’s Virginia State Fair.

Dakota Rhodes and Isaac Payne earned first place in the HVAC competition

Nathan Bodin and Nick Colvin earned third place in the automotive competition

Tucker Kirby earned fourth place in the carpentry competition

Melissa Velasquez and Mackayla Reese earned first place in the DECA branding challenge

Grace Mellot and Keyry Rodriguez earned second place in the DECA branding challenge

Jennifer Argueta, Riley Mitchelson and Ruby Sorto earned second place in the State Fair Promotion Board

Ruth Reid earned third place in the Be a Match Flyer HOSA competition

“We’re excited to see so many of our students shine at this year’s state fair competitions,” said Jess Peregoy, principal of Greene County Technical Education Center. “We encourage our students to take advantage of these experiences, make strong connections with the community, and expand their learning beyond the classroom,” said Peregoy.

The competitions are an opportunity for students to showcase various trade, technical, and leadership skills they have developed in courses at the Greene County Technical Educational Center and William Monroe High School.

For more information, please contact Chad Saylor, Greene County Public Schools Coordinator of Communications, at 434-939-9000 or csaylor@greenecountyschools.com.