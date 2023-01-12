Greene County Public Schools’ students earn top honors at local marketing competition

The students earned over 20 first- and second-place awards in multiple events, such as finance, entrepreneurship, restaurant and food service management, and hospitality and tourism.

“To have all our students earn top placements demonstrates the high level of business and marketing skills our students bring to these competitions,” said Jess Peregoy, principal of Greene County Technical Education Center. “More than that, it shows that our students are equipped with the skills they’ll need to excel in today’s business world.”