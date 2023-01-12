 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greene County Public Schools’ students earn top honors at local marketing competition

  • 0

Several William Monroe High School students earned top placements at the DECA District Competition held Wednesday at Blue Ridge Community College in Harrisonburg, Va.

The students earned over 20 first- and second-place awards in multiple events, such as finance, entrepreneurship, restaurant and food service management, and hospitality and tourism.

“To have all our students earn top placements demonstrates the high level of business and marketing skills our students bring to these competitions,” said Jess Peregoy, principal of Greene County Technical Education Center. “More than that, it shows that our students are equipped with the skills they’ll need to excel in today’s business world.”

DECA, a career and technical student organization, helps marketing students prepare for careers in marketing, management, hospitality and finance.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 Greene County Record recap

As 2022 has come to an end many are taking the time to reflect on the past year. Much has happened in Greene County over the last year and the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert