The following is a press release from Greene County Public Schools.

Greene County Public Schools recognized Scott Wills from Nathanael Greene Primary School as the division’s 2022-2023 Educator of the Year and Erin Rocha from William Monroe High School as the division’s Support Staff of the Year.

Wills and Rocha were formally recognized by division and school leadership during a “prize patrol” visit to their respective schools Thursday.

Wills and Rocha were chosen for their demonstrated excellence in their schools and for their community involvement. Both were awarded plaques and a $500 check provided by Marianne Shepard of Edward Jones in Barboursville, Va.

“Both Scott and Erin are tireless advocates for our students and exemplify our division’s core values,” said Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of Greene County Public Schools. “They both serve as catalysts for positive impacts in our schools and throughout our community, and we are exceptionally proud of their many accomplishments this school year.”

School principals recognized their building-level Educator of the Year and Support Staff of the Year staff members earlier this year:

Ruckersville Elementary School: Megan Dickson (Educator of the Year) and Jessica Neff (Support Staff of the Year)

Nathanael Greene Primary and Elementary School: Scott Wills (Educator of the Year) and Tina Shifflett (Support Staff of the Year)

William Monroe Middle School: Rachel Freid (Educator of the Year) and Pam Hess (Support Staff of the Year)

William Monroe High School: Brad Berry (Educator of the Year) and Erin Rocha (Support Staff of the Year)