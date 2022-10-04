Greene County Public Schools earn full accreditation for 2022-2023

The Virginia Department of Education released the 2021-2022 SOL scores and accreditation results for Virginia public schools, and we are excited to announce that all Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) are accredited for the 2022-2023 school year.

Here are some GCPS highlights from the accreditation report:

Ruckersville Elementary School: the school performed at or above standards in four of six performance levels; they also improved over 3% in English academic achievement as compared to their 2018-2019 scores; the English learners achieved a 100% pass rate based upon 2021-2022 test results;

Nathanael Greene Elementary School: the school performed at, above or near standard in five out of six categories;

William Monroe Middle School: the school performed at, above or near standard in five out of six categories; English learners improved 3% as compared to the 2018-2019 scores in English and also improved 6% in math as compared to the 2018-2019 scores;

William Monroe High School: the school performed above or near standard in all eight categories for accreditation; the school had a graduation rate of 95.17% and improved their chronic absenteeism rate as compared to the 2018-2019 rate.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards of excellence so all of our students are prepared to excel in today’s rigorous and globally competitive world,” said Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of Greene County Public Schools. “We celebrate this tremendous accomplishment along with all our dedicated administrators, educators, parents, students, and community, and we are committed to our vision of empowering our community’s children for life-long success.”

The accreditation results for GCPS can be found at https://schoolquality.virginia.gov/divisions/greene-county-public-schools.

For more information, please contact Chad Saylor, Greene County Public Schools Coordinator of Communications, at 434-939-9000 or csaylor@greenecountyschools.com.

