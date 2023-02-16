In the early morning of February 1, 2023, Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Tobacco Shop located in Ruckersville for a break in. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that several VA lottery tickets had been stolen. After a thorough investigation two individuals were determined to be responsible for the break in.

On Wednesday 2/8/23 a search warrant was executed in the Ruckersville area. This search warrant resulted in the arrest of:

Brian Anthony Harlow, age 39 of Ruckersville. He was charged with the following:

18.2-91 Break and Entering (Felony)

58.1-4018.1 Steal lottery tickets (Felony)

18.2-22/18.2-91 Conspiracy (Felony)

On Friday 2/10/23 a search warrant was executed in the Stanardsville area. This search warrant resulted in the arrest of:

Todd Keith Wells, age 55 of Stanardsville. He was charged with the following:

18.2-91 Break and entering (Felony)

58.1-4018.1 Steal lottery tickets (Felony)

18.2-22/18.2-91 Conspiracy (Felony)

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Charlottesville Post of Duty and the Virginia State Police for assistance on the execution of the search warrants.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) is comprised of Investigators from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Charlottesville Post of Duty.

If anyone has any additional information, they are urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Kaitlyn Schmitt (434)985-8682 ext. 215