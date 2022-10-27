Greene County man indicted on sex crime

The following is a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office:

Greene County Sheriff’s Office received information about an allegation involving a crime against a child within the county. Greene County Investigation opened a case which resulted in a direct indictment of aggravated sexual battery of a minor less than 13 years old.

As a result, Rhudy S. Foutz of Ruckersville, age 75 was taken into custody on 10/14/22 and held without bond and transported to Central Virginia Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Sergeant Jason Tooley at (434) 531-0866