 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greene County man charged with alleged child abuse and malicious wounding
0 comments

Greene County man charged with alleged child abuse and malicious wounding

  • 0
Walter Ray Jenkins

Walter Ray Jenkins of Greene County

 Photo courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office

A Greene County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felony child abuse and neglect, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 15.

Walter Ray Jenkins was arrested on June 15 after the Greene County Circuit Court grand jury handed down the indictments on Monday, June 14.

On May 29, the sheriff’s department, along with Greene County Emergency Medical Services and fire responded to a residence in the southwestern part of the county for a medical emergency and found the wounded child.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no information about the injuries or age of the child was released.

Jenkins is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jason Tooley asks that anyone with information about the case to contact him at (434) 531-0866.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County Woman’s Club yard sale this Saturday
News

Greene County Woman’s Club yard sale this Saturday

Are you a treasure hunter? The Woman’s Club of Greene “Not Your Average Yard Sale” this weekend might have something special for you. The group holds the yard sale annually as a fundraiser for the Christmas Gift Project— the club buys, wraps and donates toys, books, blankets and stuffed animals to several hundred Greene County children who otherwise might not get much in the way of Christmas presents.

Judge rules against Stanardsville mayor, another resident, in Dogwood Valley case
News

Judge rules against Stanardsville mayor, another resident, in Dogwood Valley case

Last month, a judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit upheld a 2019 decision ruling that two Greene County men are personally liable regarding actions taken by a homeowner’s association in Greene. 

Judge Dale Durrer ruled April 23 that evidence from this case shows that probable cause exists that allegedly shows Mayor Gary Lowe and Matthew Brown "violated several Virginia penal statutes, including, without limitation, obtaining money by false pretenses, solicitation/attempt to commit embezzlement and solicitation to enter into a conspiracy to commit embezzlement and money laundering."

Celebrating Juneteenth in Greene
News

Celebrating Juneteenth in Greene

Next Saturday, June 19, there will be a Juneteenth celebration at Greene Commons in Stanardsville, sponsored by the Democratic Party of Greene County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert