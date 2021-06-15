Greene County man charged with alleged child abuse and malicious wounding

A Greene County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felony child abuse and neglect, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 15.
Walter Ray Jenkins was arrested on June 15 after the Greene County Circuit Court grand jury handed down the indictments on Monday, June 14.
On May 29, the sheriff’s department, along with Greene County Emergency Medical Services and fire responded to a residence in the southwestern part of the county for a medical emergency and found the wounded child.
Due to the ongoing investigation, no information about the injuries or age of the child was released.
Jenkins is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jason Tooley asks that anyone with information about the case to contact him at (434) 531-0866.