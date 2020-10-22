Greene County Boy Scout receives highest honor

Hess’s Eagle project is the last Eagle Project of the Year for the Stonewall Jackson Area Council as the Council has now been renamed the Virginia Headwaters Council. Included with the honor from the council, Hess was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. During his Court of Honor ceremony, he received a congratulatory letter from distinguished guest Del. Bell (a fellow Eagle Scout). Hess also received letters from President Donald Trump, 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman, the Charlottesville Masonic Lodge No. 60, and the Masonic Grand Lodge of Virginia.

Hess said it was a great joy to be able to present a grandparent pin to his 94-year-old grandmother from Pennsylvania, who always encouraged him to reach his goal. He presented mentor pins to Cathy Walcutt and his father, Ken Hess, who was his Cub and Scout Master.

During his years in scouting, Hess was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, completed National Youth Leader Training, Scuba Camp, and went to a High Adventure Camp in northern Minnesota. He spoke about the high adventure camp as being his most memorable.