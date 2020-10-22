Greene County Boy Scout receives highest honor

Samuel Hess, a 2020 Honor Graduate of William Monroe High School, received recognition on Saturday, Oct. 10 for earning Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank in scouting, during a Court of Honor held at the Albemarle Baptist Church.
Del. Rob Bell (58th District) gave Hess the Eagle Scout Charge and read “Welcome to a New Eagle” by George Crowl. As a member of BSA Troops 75 and 174, Hess completed his Eagle Scout Project at the Van Clief Nature Area in the Town of Scottsville. His Eagle project was done in three parts, taking more than 650 hours to complete. The project was quite challenging as all the building materials for the bridges, including a cement mixer and generator, were taken across the lake by boat.
The three parts to his project were placing 11 posts and 13 signs to mark the trails, creating a new trail (giving it the name Eagle Trail), building two bridges—a 12-foot and a 16-foot—with cement footers across ravines to make the trail walkable for families, hikers and fisherman. Then, working to improve that trail and adding stepping stones where the creeks enter the lake. Hess completed his Eagle requirements on Dec. 10, 2019, but just as others were impacted by COVID-19, he was unable to schedule his Court of Honor at the appropriate time.
Hess’s project was selected out of 32 applicants as the 2019 Eagle Scout Project of the Year from the Stonewall Jackson Area Council and the Outstanding Eagle Project from the Monticello District.
Hess’s Eagle project is the last Eagle Project of the Year for the Stonewall Jackson Area Council as the Council has now been renamed the Virginia Headwaters Council. Included with the honor from the council, Hess was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. During his Court of Honor ceremony, he received a congratulatory letter from distinguished guest Del. Bell (a fellow Eagle Scout). Hess also received letters from President Donald Trump, 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman, the Charlottesville Masonic Lodge No. 60, and the Masonic Grand Lodge of Virginia.
Hess said it was a great joy to be able to present a grandparent pin to his 94-year-old grandmother from Pennsylvania, who always encouraged him to reach his goal. He presented mentor pins to Cathy Walcutt and his father, Ken Hess, who was his Cub and Scout Master.
During his years in scouting, Hess was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, completed National Youth Leader Training, Scuba Camp, and went to a High Adventure Camp in northern Minnesota. He spoke about the high adventure camp as being his most memorable.
Hess is one of a group of nine Scouts that started together as Cub Scouts in Greene County, seven of which have reached the rank of Eagle. During the ceremony he presented a check for $615 to Dan Gritsko (another Eagle Scout), who represents the Van Clief Nature Area and the Scottsville Town Council. These funds were raised by Hess but were not used during the project. Gritsko spoke about how the park was improved by his project and the impact it had on the Scottsville community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hess is the son of Kenneth and Nancy Hess of Ruckersville. He is now attending Piedmont Virginia Community College, majoring in Biology, and plans on finishing a bachelor’s degree at UVA and then applying to the United States Navy to become a physician assistant through its Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program.
