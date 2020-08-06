Greene County BOS votes to withdraw from RSA

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to request withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) at its Tuesday, July 28, meeting, citing what the county views as breaches of contract by RSA.

RSA was established in 1969 as regional authority with the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison. Boards of Supervisors for Madison and Orange must agree to the withdrawal, though the resolution makes it clear that if they do not, “the county attorney for Greene County shall file all necessary legal proceedings to enforce the breaches of contract referenced about and shall take such additional legal action as necessary to force RSA to comply with its contractual and legal obligations to the Greene County Board of Supervisors and to the citizens of Greene County.”

This conversation comes after the RSA Board of Members at its July 16 meeting voted 4-2 to terminate the facility fee billing on monthly water and sewer bills, effective July 17, and have all future water hookup fees paid directly to RSA. The RSA board is comprised of two members from each of the member counties. The two opposing votes came from Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, and Greene County Planning Commissioner Ron Williams.

That vote occurred two days after the Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously to increase the facility fee for users annually for the next three years to pay for the water supply project, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The current fee is $30 per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU), which measures how much water is used. Residential customers have one EDU while larger businesses have many. Both the county and the RSA board must agree to the increases before they can be implemented.