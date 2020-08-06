Greene County BOS votes to withdraw from RSA

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to request withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) at its Tuesday, July 28, meeting, citing what the county views as breaches of contract by RSA.
RSA was established in 1969 as regional authority with the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison. Boards of Supervisors for Madison and Orange must agree to the withdrawal, though the resolution makes it clear that if they do not, “the county attorney for Greene County shall file all necessary legal proceedings to enforce the breaches of contract referenced about and shall take such additional legal action as necessary to force RSA to comply with its contractual and legal obligations to the Greene County Board of Supervisors and to the citizens of Greene County.”
This conversation comes after the RSA Board of Members at its July 16 meeting voted 4-2 to terminate the facility fee billing on monthly water and sewer bills, effective July 17, and have all future water hookup fees paid directly to RSA. The RSA board is comprised of two members from each of the member counties. The two opposing votes came from Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, and Greene County Planning Commissioner Ron Williams.
That vote occurred two days after the Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously to increase the facility fee for users annually for the next three years to pay for the water supply project, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The current fee is $30 per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU), which measures how much water is used. Residential customers have one EDU while larger businesses have many. Both the county and the RSA board must agree to the increases before they can be implemented.
According to Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor, the resolutions by the boards of supervisors show RSA had two main purposes—one in Orange and one in Greene.
“The first purpose was the acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of a water transmission storage and distribution system in Orange County. What’s notable is that so far as we can comprehend, RSA has managed to achieve this purpose for Orange County,” Taylor said. “RSA’s stated purpose B is the acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of water supply and treatment facilities, plus a water transmission storage and distribution system in Greene County that will treat and transmit water from a water impoundment site near Stanardsville to the town of Stanardsville and to the Ruckersville community and in the area along U.S. 33 between Stanardsville and Ruckersville.”
In 2005, 35 years after RSA was formed, Greene County decided to take on its own water supply project, Taylor said. At that time, by agreement with RSA, the county would collect the water and sewer hook-up fees to help pay the more than $4 million in RSA debt the county agreed to assume and start the water supply project.
In a press release issued after the RSA decision, General Manager Tim Clemons said the county was supposed to have completed the water improvements by the end of 2008.
Taylor disagreed with that sentiment.
“The agreement does not say that the work would be completed by 2008. Read it; 2008 does not appear anywhere in that agreement,” Taylor said. “We didn’t even have the approval of the Army Corps of Engineers to build the impoundment until 2011.”
The Greene County Record obtained two letters under an open records request from RSA that mention the 2008 date—one dated Dec. 14, 2004, and dated June 28, 2005—both signed by then-RSA Board of Members Chairman V. Rea Jones and then-Greene County Board Supervisors Chairman Steve Catalano. However, in the agreement, obtained from the county via open records request, between Greene and RSA dated Oct. 25, 2005, “2008” is not included anywhere, though under “recitals” it mentions a Dec. 14, 2004 letter as the “preliminary agreement.”
Taylor said in 2008, the bottom dropped out in the economy during the “Great Recession.”
“Greene County’s water supply project is back on track and looking forward to breaking ground next year,” Taylor said. “We must move forward and we will.”
In September 2017 the county heard from a hired contractor Stantec a plan to pay for the Greene County Water Treatment Plan and White Run Reservoir project using gradually increasing facility fees, water hookup fees, water costs and 7.5 cents per $1 of real estate taxes.
The county has purchased 125 acres for a proposed 900-million-gallon reservoir and a 1,460-foot-long, 75-foot-high dam on land between Watson, Fredericksburg and Dairy roads in Ruckersville. Currently, water is pumped from the Rapidan River to the treatment plant, which is on U.S. Route 29 south. The county is permitted to withdraw up to 1.5 million gallons of water per day and has an average daily demand, according to an engineering consultant for the county, of 1.2 million gallons of water per day.
Additionally, the county has obtained the permits and approvals from state and federal authorities, purchased the required streambank mitigation credits, completed the engineering work on virtually the entire project and is negotiating easements/rights of way for pipeline from the river to the impoundment.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring said RSA has been aware of the project.
“My concern with the whole situation, if you will, is that during one meeting RSA indicated it may come to a point where water would be insufficient for future projects,” Herring said. “There appears to be no plan, at least no plan presented to Greene County. It has taken away all of the citizens’ input, all the input from our planning commissions, from our boards of supervisors as far as how we grow as a county. I’m in total agreement with this resolution. I think it’s imperative that we make this decision so we can grow, so that we have a future. Considering how involved I thought they were, I was very surprised that by the actions taken at the meeting on July 16.”
Midway Supervisor Marie Durrer also said she was supportive of the resolution.
“It’s clear that RSA, in my mind, does not want us; they want us out,” she said.
Martin said the actions taken on July 16 put not only the service authority but the other counties above “the duly elected members of the Greene County Board of Supervisors.”
While the facility fees have disappeared, the project will still have to be paid for, Martin said.
“The only way I know to compensate for their absence is with significantly higher water usage rates, which frankly, I would welcome,” Martin said. “The second option is to significantly raise real estate property taxes and I’m dead set against that, have been dead set against it since we began really moving forward on this project a few years ago.”
“I’m afraid that all that RSA’s actions have done is slow our water supply and water treatment project,” Martin continued. “And it appears to me that Rapidan Service Authority either isn’t interested in Greene County’s vision for the future or doesn’t have the capacity to take this on as their interest seems to be elsewhere.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman made the motion to approve the resolution. Herring seconded the motion.
“I hope the public understand what we’re doing, we’re doing it for the citizens of Greene County,” said Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb.
There were representatives of RSA on the Zoom meeting call, though no one directed any questions to them in open meeting. Supervisors in Orange and Madison counties did not return request for comment by press time.
Martin said all the work the county has done over the past decade will not go to waste. He said he believes the recently passed Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Ordinance will help the county attract organizations interested in working with them on the “exciting shovel-ready project that has so many of the building blocks in place.”
The next regular Board of Supervisors meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 11. The next regular RSA Board of Members meeting is Aug. 20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!