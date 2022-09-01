Greene County BOS turns down two SUP requests

Last week, the Greene County Board of Supervisors heard and turned down two requests for Special Use Permits (SUPs). Both parcels of land requesting SUPs already had county-approved SUPs for changes they have made to the properties.

The first public hearing was for David and Kumud Vanderveer/William D. Hurr who were requesting a SUP with conditions for tourist lodging- which would have been the second tourist lodging dwelling on the parcel. Currently located on this property is a “treehouse” AirBnB. This request was to put a yacht on a pond to serve as a “floating” AirBnB to rent out. This property is currently zoned as A1 (agriculture).

The request for a Special Use Permit for this yacht-turned-AirBnB was denied in a unanimous 5-0 vote. During the public hearing, many residents spoke- most expressing concern for this addition to the property. Concerns about environmental impact were brought up by many.

The second public hearing was from Bruce Shifflett of Lydia Mountain Lodge with a request to make an amendment to his existing SUP to add 12 cabins, four tiny homes, a pavilion and an inground swimming pool.

Shifflett and an employee made a presentation talking about how this amendment would help Lydia Mountain continue to promote tourism and bring money into Greene County.

Despite this, many residents showed up to speak and show their disapproval.

“Most residents who live on the mountain do so in harmony with the environment and their neighbors. Good neighbors look out for each other and take into consideration how their actions impact others nearby,” said one resident.

Ultimately, the request was turned down in a 4-1 vote.

For more information on upcoming BOS meetings or to watch older meetings back, visit greenecountyva.gov/government/local/board-supervisors.