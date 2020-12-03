 Skip to main content
Greene Commons Hosts Holiday Market

On Saturday Nov. 21, the Greene Farmers Market hosted a holiday market at the Greene Commons pavilion, behind the county office building in Stanardsville. With all COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place and strict mask-wearing and hand-washing protocols, 23 vendors were able to set up shop in or around the pavilion to sell locally raised meats and produce, homemade baked goods, bath products, jewelry, wood crafts, fabric arts, handmade baskets, greeting cards, Greene County historical gifts, holiday decorations and coffee and donuts.

