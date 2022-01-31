Greene Co. Planning Commission holds election of 2022 officers

The Greene County Planning Commission Jan. 19 elected a new slate of officers for 2022. Ron Williams was elected chairman; Michael Traber, vice chairman; and Cristy Snead, secretary. Williams, who was attending the meeting via Zoom due to the ongoing pandemic, announced appointments to various councils to include John McCloskey appointed to Stanardsville Town Council, Traber to the Economic Development Authority and new board member Angela Hawkins to the Ruckersville Advisory Committee.

The Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for 2022-23 was reviewed for presentation to the Board of Supervisors later this month. Capital improvements include facility improvements or equipment procurement for emergency services (ex. generators, training facility, ambulances); facilities maintenance to the library (replacing carpet) and parking lots; maintenance to stairs and windows at Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Department; kitchen updates at Ruckersville Elementary School; roofing at the county landfill; and more. Details of the plan are available at greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/planning-zoning/planning-commission.

“The purpose of a CIP is to help plan for and coordinate infrastructure investment and transportation investment in community facilities,” said planning director and zoning administrator Jim Frydl. “If you don’t have these listed, uncovered and thought about, there’s no way you can plan for the future. And let’s be honest, Greene County—like many small communities—hasn’t done a very good job of that, because we’ve been trying to catch up with the quick expansion we had in housing and all the costs associated with that. Everything’s been a response to what’s happening to us, and the CIP gives us the time to slow down, take a look at the future and start planning for those needs.”

After the commission creates the CIP, the BOS is tasked with selecting priorities and setting aside funding for those needs which are most pressing.

One item from the CIP which drew some discussion was the need for a second elementary school in Ruckersville. The current school is already over capacity, and with many new planning housing developments in the county’s designated growth area, a new school will be needed to accommodate all the children moving to the county in coming years.

Planning for the February agenda includes presenting to the BOS during a public hearing on the Special Use Permit (SUP) for a proposed glamping retreat off Mutton Hollow Road in Stanardsville. Although the commission recommended denial by a 3-2 vote last month (with many members of the public in attendance), the supervisors have the final say. The public hearing will come before the BOS on Feb. 22.

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.

