The Greene Care Clinic announced a new support group for Greene residents dealing with chronic diseases last week. “Better Together” will bring together those who are dealing with chronic illness to talk about issues they are facing as well as learn ways to manage those issues.

A grant was received by the Greene Care Clinic from Sentara Cares to make the vision for this support group a reality. According to their website, Sentara Cares is “about advancing health equity and ensuring that all members of our communities have access to the resources they need to live their healthiest and most fulfilling lives.”

“I think a lot of people dealing with the challenges of a chronic disease need someone to talk to and need a group of people who can help them navigate those challenges,” said Pam Morris, Executive Director of the Greene Care Clinic. “It can be really hard.”

The current plan is for the group to meet twice a month and cover a range of topics including disease management, exercise, relaxation and meditation, computer skills and more. Additionally, health care professionals such as pharmacists and nurse practitioners will be invited to speak at the groups and answer questions.

The group is not meant to replace appointments with a medical doctor, but rather a way to come together and create a community of people who understand one another.

Morris also noted that this group is open to anyone in the county, you do not need to be a patient of the Greene Care Clinic. The meetings are open to all and there is no fee to attend.

An inquiry form is currently open on the Greene Care Clinic website. Those interested in joining can fill out the form and meetings are set to start in late February and continue through the end of the year.

If you are interested in joining Better Together, you can sign up online at www.greenecareclinic.org/better-together.