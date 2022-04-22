Greene BOS says no to glamping

Sixty-five people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed Special Use Permit (SUP) for a glamping retreat in Dyke at the April 12 Board of Supervisors meeting. During the meeting, which lasted until after midnight with more than 235 people in attendance, roughly 40 of those who signed up to speak were against the proposal; 23 were for it and two did not side one way or the other. Supervisor Steve Bowman motioned to deny the SUP, and the motion passed 4-1, with Vice Chair Dale Herring against.

Director of Planning and Zoning Jim Frydl presented a detailed overview of the SUP application, and Andy Murphy, co-founder of Sojourner Glamping, went into great detail on each of 33 conditions that had been added to the SUP since it was recommended for denial by the Planning Commission Dec. 15.

“I remember the first time that I came to Greene County—I turned off of 29, made a right onto 33, and I was just blown away by the mountain views,” Murphy said. “We read your comprehensive plan—a plan that was created with a lot of public input—and when we interpreted your plan it said you wanted a project like this. You’ve been promoting tourism in Greene and we felt like this was a perfect fit.”

The property in question, 117 acres just west of the intersection of Mutton Hollow and Dyke roads, had already been approved for a housing development with 29 lots. Sojourner completed a traffic study with the Virginia Department of Transportation after hearing many concerns from neighbors at the Planning Commission that the retreat would lead to more traffic on Mutton Hollow road. According to the study, the road could go from 13% of its maximum capacity to 15% with the project in place.

Other concerns about the project included the availability of water, the potential for trespassing on neighboring properties and concerns about noise or smoke pollution from parties or campfires. Since that December meeting, Murphy and his colleagues have held 17 “meet and greet” opportunities at various local businesses in order to meet community members and hear and discuss their concerns with the proposed project.

Despite the plethora of design work and modifications—which included buffers between all buildings and roadways, additional tree cover, dark sky compliant lighting technology and smokeless cook stoves, many of the speakers against the project voiced the same concerns last week that they did in December. Several said that they might be for the project in another locale, but not in the proposed location.

Barbara Haney, owner of October Hill farm, said she has already had trouble with trespassers riding ATVs and letting her cows escape and that the proposal would destroy Mutton Hollow as we know it. Joe Dorrer said the developers were “trying to sell us something we don’t want to buy.” Suzanne Lawson referenced a petition with some 700-800 signatures of community members saying they were against the project.

Ben Lawson and Doug Roberts both cited concerns about the river and the possibility that wells in the area could dry up due to the expected usage of the retreat, despite the statistics presented to the board stating otherwise. Greg Lawson claimed the traffic study was not representative of the area as it was completed mid-week instead of on the weekend. Matt Dumas recounted incidents of people driving insanely fast on Route 810 and said that more traffic would exacerbate the issue and Sheriff Steve Smith said the county already does not have enough deputies to fully staff its public safety offices without any new development.

On the other side of the aisle, Kim Johnson said “we’d be very fortunate to have them” and Aaron Manis reminded the audience that if the SUP was not approved, the land would not say empty; it would become a housing development or could even host a brewery or winery under by-right uses in that area. Mike Kilpatrick said he thought this project was a “once in a decade opportunity.” Matthew Woodson questioned how Greene will afford to pay for the new water reservoir and elementary school needed in Ruckersville if we continue to turn down business opportunities such as this one.

“I believe that Greene is at a pivotal crossroads,” said Kathy Darnell. “We can either choose to become the gateway to the Blue Ridge that we’ve touted for decades, or we can simply be the place that you drive through on your way to spend your money somewhere else.”

“What will you say yes to?” asked Todd Sansom of the board.

Owner of Maybelle’s Market and a Dyke resident himself, Sansom referenced the recent meeting where a large housing development (Woodpark) that offered to donate 17 acres for a new elementary school in Ruckersville was turned down by the board: “Here they come with this multimillion-dollar gift and you guys told him to take a hike.”

“Here comes Sojourner two weeks later,” Sansom continued. “They say hey, we’ve seen your comprehensive plan and we understand that you guys want to keep things rural and beautiful out in western Greene. Cool; we like camping and we like supporting rural agriculture and we like letting people enjoy the quiet peace and the mountain views—can we talk? And it appears that you guys may thumb your nose at that, too. It makes us wonder what you’re for—and you’re going to do it in favor of a neighborhood? It makes a citizen like me pull my hair out.”

Sansom went on to enumerate his frustrations that while Murphy was meeting with hundreds of landowners across the county, he couldn’t get the Supervisors to respond to his phone calls. He also mentioned that he had heard one of the supervisors had actually already signed the aforementioned petition against the project, and threatened that Nelson County would be happy to accept this proposal if Greene lets the opportunity pass by.

After more than two hours of rhetoric, the Sojourner staff once again attempted to answer questions and address the many concerns stated by the members of the public, but Chairman Marie Durrer was several times forced to ask for order as interruptions from the audience continued to disrupt the presentation.

By this point, the microphone battery at the podium had died and a brief recess was called to find a replacement before the supervisors had their say.

“I’m very conflicted about this, because I understand the concerns of the nearby residents,” said Bowman. “I also realize the potential benefits for the county. … But most of all I feel very bad that this proposal has driven a wedge between people—family, friends, neighbors—it’s really too bad that that has happened and I really don’t know what to do about it.”

Bowman said it may be time to take a closer look at the comprehensive plan, as it did not appear as though the citizens of the county had a unified sense of their vision for the future of Greene. He “reluctantly” voted against the project.

Herring said that Stanardsville “needs tourism to survive” and that in order to keep our rural farmland, farmers need ways to make a profit. “I think the mitigations applied here address all of the concerns, and I will support this project,” he said.

Abbey Heflin said with the inclusion of a restaurant, spa, store and pool, she did not see this as an appropriate business to be located in an agricultural district; she thought the plan was decent but that it should be located in a commercial district. Durrer agreed, adding that if the project were not so large it might have worked.

The next meeting of the Greene County Board of Supervisors is on Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

