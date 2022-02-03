Greene asks for ruling in ongoing RSA lawsuit

In a hearing Jan. 24—which was moved online due to illness of a member of the legal team—Greene County’s motion for partial summary judgment in the ongoing lawsuit against the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) was heard by Hon. Judge Claude V. Worrell in Greene County Circuit Court.

“It’s a motion for partial summary judgment, as you know, simply on the question of the improper termination of the facility fee,” said Greg Habeeb, attorney for the Greene County Board of Supervisors (BOS). “We’re not asking the court to determine damages—that would be left for a later date. This is simply the liability question of breach of contract.”

In July of 2020, the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2 (with Greene representatives voting against) to end the facility fee billing that was used to pay for bonds related to water and sewer and the water treatment and impoundment project in Greene County. In September 2020, the Greene County BOS filed a lawsuit against RSA for breach of contract over the matter and the RSA board voted to prohibit the two Greene County representatives from speaking or voting on anything while the lawsuit was ongoing.

In April 2021, boards of supervisors of both Orange and Madison counties gave unanimous consent for Greene to leave RSA; however, the RSA board denied the request. To date, Judge Worrell has sided with Greene County on seven separate occasions, including overturning RSA attorney Terry Lynn’s Plea in Bar calling the fee an “impermissible tax” and another claiming RSA had sovereign immunity. In July 2021 Judge Worrell declared that the RSA facility fee was not illegal.

Lynn also attempted to appeal Judge Worrell’s decision on the Plea in Bar to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which denied the appeal on Jan. 3, 2022.

“This is very, very simple,” Habeeb continued. “Your Honor has already found on multiple occasions that there is, in fact, a contract. On June 28, 2021, you found that the facility fee was not a tax. … There’s no question that [RSA] unilaterally terminated the facility fee. And so, the only question, your Honor, on the summary judgment is did they have a defense to do that? Is there breach (of contract)—which is already determined, based on your Honor’s findings?”

In RSA’s written response to the motion for summary judgment, three examples are cited for why RSA was not responsible for its breach of contract: that Greene County failed to complete its reservoir project by 2008; that a 2014 agreement involving the Water Enterprise Fund had an indemnification provision; and that the facility fee was terminable at will (which has since been ruled false).

“Their assertion is that by not completing the water reservoir by 2008, Greene County materially breached the agreement first,” Habeeb said. “I will point out that there is no obligation in any of the agreements—or the amendments to the agreements—to complete a water reservoir by 2008. … The facility fee didn’t even exist in 2008—at the time they alleged we breached the reservoir obligation … and so what they’re trying to say is that an obligation that came into existence after the supposed first material breach could, years later, amount to first material breach. Judge, frankly, that’s legally nonsense, and can certainly be rejected by this court on summary judgment.”

After providing descriptions of each of RSA’s counterarguments to the judge, Habeeb again asked for partial summary judgment to determine liability, noting that assessment of damages resulting from said liability would have to then proceed to trial.

In a rebuttal, Lynn asserted that the availability fee was no longer a valid claim due to the fact that the RSA board did reinstate the availability fees in February 2021. She also claimed the exclusion of Greene County’s board members from decision-making was no longer a valid issue since they were allowed to speak again beginning in February 2021 (disregarding the fact that the 2021 operating budget was discussed and voted on during the time that the Greene members were not allowed to participate).

“At the November board meeting, RSA voted affirmatively to put the facility fee back on the bill,” Lynn said. “So for Greene County to come and ask the court to order RSA to do something—the Water Act gives RSA the right to make decisions on that and they did make a decision to put it back on the bill.”

At the December RSA board of members meeting, the question of reinstating the facility fee was raised, to which then-Greene County board member Bill Martin stated that what Greene County really wanted was to stop wasting time and to be allowed to withdraw from RSA.

Lynn went on to describe the alleged breaches of contract from 2008 and 2019 in more detail.

“Miss Lynn, let me ask you a question,” Judge Worrell interrupted. “While we’re talking about this, could you also talk about the timing of the breaches as they relate to the contracts that you’re talking about and tell me why you’re not time barred to complain about them?”

Lynn’s response was that Greene had been collecting money to build the water plant since 2004, amounting to $22 million.

According to a letter from Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor, the agreements between Greene and RSA included Greene County: paying $7 million of RSA debt; constructing a new 600,000 gallon/day wastewater treatment facility; making upgrades to the Ruckersville Area Sewer Project ($16 million); performing engineering and design work for the new water plant ($2.5 million); acquisition of property for construction of the reservoir ($3.8 million); and purchasing environmental stream credits to offset the environmental impacts of the project ($8.2 million). See guest editorial on A4.

“So, it’s not that we’re looking at a 2008 breach, because it’s not until 2019 that we actually are told, we don’t have any money left, there’s no money in that fund and we can’t do it,” Lynn protested.

“Tell me why you get to complain about Greene County’s failures to do what they wanted to do,” Judge Worrell responded. “Your participation in this sets out a certain set of expectations and signposts to meet—the reasons why you’re collecting this fund—but Greene County has … not made any headway on Phase Two for quite some time. And the board has known about that for quite some time. So what gives you the ability, at this late date, to now complain that Greene County has failed to do anything?”

“Well, because they’re collecting money from our customers,” Lynn began.

“Hold on a moment,” Judge Worrell again interrupted. “RSA is collecting money on behalf of Greene County because you entered into an agreement. … But why do you get to complain about what Greene County has done or hasn’t done at this moment as it relates to your obligation to collect the facility fee? Why does one thing have anything to do with the other?”

“You go along, go along and we’re hoping it’s going to be built; but we’re at a point now where the growth that (Greene County is) anticipating—you can’t grow if this is not accomplished,” Lynn said. “That was a concern for RSA, which is why it became such an issue in 2019-2020.”

In response to multiple continued protestations, Judge Worrell stated that RSA lost the ability to complain about an alleged breach of contract due to the statute of limitations and the many years that had passed where RSA was intimately aware of the county’s financial situation.

“I still don’t see how their failure to complete Phase Two—even up to this date, and even through the other agreements—is necessarily a breach of the existing agreement from 2005 or 2014,” Judge Worrell said. “My recollection of the 2014 agreement, it doesn’t impose any timelines upon Greene County in which to complete anything. And so how could Greene County be in breach of something that doesn’t exist in any of the agreements that were entered into … between Greene County and RSA?”

“Your Honor, the breach occurred in 2019 and 2020 when Greene County came forth and said that, despite receiving $25 million from RSA customers, they did not have the capability of building the water plant,” Lynn said.

“Whoa whoa whoa—that’s not breach,” Judge Worrell interjected. “Why is that ‘breach’ that they say they can’t afford to build the plant? Why is that a breach of any agreement? They’ve still got an obligation to Greene to build the plant and if they can’t presently afford it, why is that necessarily a breach of an agreement that doesn’t include any timeline or any source of funding other than the EDUs?”

In response to Lynn’s argument that Greene County was in the wrong for saying the project was going to cost much more than originally estimated, Judge Worrell said there was no proof that the agreements included a price cap in any way.

“There’s not a piece of paper that I’ve read or seen that says that there was a budget for this approved at $23 million dollars,” he said. “The other question is, what ability does RSA have to make Greene County perform and complete Phase Two?”

“Well, what RSA did was decide to take over improving Greene County’s infrastructure,” Lynn responded. “And when they discontinued the facility fee, that was part of the board decision that RSA would then undertake the obligation to make the improvements to the Greene County system.”

“But isn’t that also evidence of your breach of the agreement, where you took over a project that you agreed Greene County was going to manage?” Judge Worrell asked. “This is another reason why the RSA is in violation of their agreement with Greene County, because … you didn’t allow Greene County to do what they said they were going to do.”

“Well, your Honor, we’ve been asking where the money was since these conversations started,” Lynn began.

“Miss Lynn, that doesn’t answer my question,” Judge Worrell said. “It doesn’t matter where the money is. … The question is, when RSA undertook to act, did they breach the contract they had with Greene County or not?”

Judge Worrell finally said he had to take time to review all the documents but that his inclination was to say that Greene County was not in breach in the way claimed by RSA and that the goal moving forward was to get to an end result from this lengthy litigation.

“I can tell you, your Honor, that I do not believe RSA will ever enter into another contract with Greene County to allow them to improve anything,” Lynn said, exasperatedly. “These contracts were not good.”

“I can’t comment about whether the contracts were good or bad,” Judge Worrell responded. “All I can tell you is that they exist (and) that Greene has a certain obligation under them—still—as does RSA.”

After more than an hour of back-and-forth between Lynn and Judge Worrell, Habeeb’s only response was the following: “We disagree with every single fact you just heard and are very comfortable that once you’ve heard all that, the counterclaims will have no merit. But they have no relevance to the argument today, which is: the existence of a contract; it was breached; summary judgment is appropriate; let’s try the case on damages. That’s all, your Honor.”

At the Greene County BOS meeting Jan. 25, Taylor attempted to convey to the board his frustration over RSA’s insistence on a written statement regarding the reinstatement of the facility fee.

“Our intent, goal and objective is to be gone from RSA, operating on our own—in which case we don’t plan on having any facility fee at all,” Taylor stated. “Our duty to the court, under the law, in the dispute as it sits today, is that we must do our part to limit our damages. So we must respectfully ask the facility fee be reinstated. Absolutely nothing requires RSA to act on this request in any timely manner at all, but having this board resolution in the record makes it clear that any further delay—and the cost of any further delay—will be on RSA and not on us.”

“If we approve this resolution tonight, is RSA required to have another public hearing on this?” Dale Herring, Vice Chair, asked.

“Yes, sir, my understanding is that RSA is required to have a public hearing to reinstate the facility fee,” Taylor responded.

“So we can request the public hearing be held in Greene County … and we can advise the citizens that they can come to that public hearing to express their satisfaction or dissatisfaction with the facility fee?” Herring asked.

“Yes sir, we can,” Taylor responded. “Honestly I must tell you that the public hearing by RSA will be held wherever the majority of the RSA board determines that it should be held—and we are only two out of the six votes on that RSA board. We will do all that we can to publicize the time, date and location of that public hearing—which RSA must hold in order to reinstate that fee.”

Herring stated that he would like to encourage residents of Greene to email the supervisors of Orange and Madison counties, as their two boards had each voted to let Greene withdraw from RSA but the county representatives on the RSA board continue to block Greene from doing so.

The motion on the resolution to reinstate the facility fees was unanimous, and the next Greene County BOS meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration building in Stanardsville. The RSA board elected to cancel its January meeting and Judge Worrell is scheduled to hear a Greene County Plea in Bar and RSA’s Counterclaim in another virtual hearing Monday, March 21 at 3:30 p.m.

