Greene asks court to rule on contract breach claim

The Greene County Board of Supervisors filed a motion last week in circuit court asking the judge for a partial summary judgement regarding the breach of contract claims in its lawsuit against the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA).

RSA was created as the regional water and wastewater authority in 1969 by the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison and each county has two representatives that sit on the RSA Board of Members.

In July 2020, the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2—with the two representatives from Greene County voting against—to end collection of the facility fee for RSA customers, which the county used to pay the debt service it assumed from RSA in 2005. In 2014, RSA and Greene County amended the agreement to include a facility fee collected on the monthly bills for both water and sewer. During the June 2020 meeting, the members received advice from their counsel that the fee might be an illegal tax; however in a ruling regarding RSA’s Plea in Bar on June 28, 2021, Judge Claude Worrell II said it was not an illegal tax.

The county alleged “RSA breached the 2004 Sewer Agreement, as amended, and the 2005 Water Agreement, as amended,” according to court documents.