Greene asks court to rule on contract breach claim

The Greene County Board of Supervisors filed a motion last week in circuit court asking the judge for a partial summary judgement regarding the breach of contract claims in its lawsuit against the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA).
RSA was created as the regional water and wastewater authority in 1969 by the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison and each county has two representatives that sit on the RSA Board of Members.
In July 2020, the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2—with the two representatives from Greene County voting against—to end collection of the facility fee for RSA customers, which the county used to pay the debt service it assumed from RSA in 2005. In 2014, RSA and Greene County amended the agreement to include a facility fee collected on the monthly bills for both water and sewer. During the June 2020 meeting, the members received advice from their counsel that the fee might be an illegal tax; however in a ruling regarding RSA’s Plea in Bar on June 28, 2021, Judge Claude Worrell II said it was not an illegal tax.
The county alleged “RSA breached the 2004 Sewer Agreement, as amended, and the 2005 Water Agreement, as amended,” according to court documents.
In its demurrer, RSA submitted numerous defenses against the alleged breach of contract claims, including, but not limited to: sovereign immunity; that RSA has the legislative authority to set rates for customers; that the facility fee is an illegal tax; and that the county does not establish any facts that show Greene is permitted to impose facility fees on RSA’s customers.
In its motion, Greene County is asking the court to: find RSA breached the 2004 Sewer Agreement and the 2005 Water Agreement, as amended; compel RSA to reinstate the facility fee at the most recently jointly approved $30 per EDU, or equivalent dwelling unit (residential customers have one EDU while larger businesses have many); compel the RSA to disburse the reinstated facility fees collected to Greene County, less the 10% administrative fee—which was collected by RSA previously; and leave the determination of further appropriate damages and/or other remedies for a later time.
Boards of supervisors for Madison and Orange counties have already voted unanimously to allow Greene to leave RSA and the county has submitted required information to the Virginia Resources Authority, which is the holder of the bonds for the localities and RSA. No decision has been reached at this time and it has not come before the RSA Board of Members for a vote.
At press time no hearing date had been scheduled for motion and no responses yet filed by RSA.