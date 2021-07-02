Grand jury hands down indictments for alleged crimes against minor

A Greene County grand jury handed down six indictments June 14 for a Barboursville man for alleged sexual misconduct against a minor.

Dwayne Lamar Riggins, 45, was arrested in April and charged with two counts of allegedly using an electronic communications device to solicit a minor for sex. Those charges were sent from the Greene County General District Court to the Circuit Court last week for the Aug. 8 term day.

On June 14, the grand jury handed down six direct indictments against Riggins, including three for allegedly raping a child who is less than 13 years old; one for alleged forcible sodomy on a child under age 13; one for alleged aggravated sexual battery of a victim who is less than 13 years old; and one for carnal knowledge of a child 13-14 years of age without the use of force.

Riggins is also facing five violations of probation, according to court records.

He is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond until his scheduled first appearance on Aug. 8 in Greene County Circuit Court.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.