GRACE director starts

Planning for two of GRACE’s biggest programs—the Thanksgiving Box and Christmas Gift programs—is well under way and registration is set for next weekend. Registration will be accept from 1-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 128, 636 Madison Road, Stanardsville. Children 14 and under are eligible for gifts from the GRACE Christmas Gift Program, but Shop-With-A-Cop will be registering for children through age 17 during GRACE’s registrations. Clients may only register for one of these programs. People need to show a photo ID, proof of Greene County residency if photo ID is not current and proof of income—which cannot exceed 150% of the poverty guidelines. And for the Christmas Gift Program, people must show proof of guardianship for those children that are not their own. GRACE also needs volunteers to help with signups on both of those days. Contact Karel Seger at (434) 985-6792 at the GRACE office.