Good honors police in rally in Greene Co.

“You never know what could happen on voting day,” she said. “We were told this morning by the registrar’s office that there’s a trailer they are setting up for early voting in person, so we’re urging you to vote in person and you can do that here at the trailer starting Sept. 18 and going through the end of October, and we’re urging you to take somebody with you when you go—take a carload, go out to lunch or something afterwards—but go vote early to make sure your vote is in and that it counts.”

Good began his speech by praising President Trump’s handling of foreign affairs.

“The number one job of government I’ve often said is to keep us safe, and on the federal level, that looks like what our president has done with building up our military and building up our respect and our strength in the eyes of the world,” Good said. “The way he has confronted foreign nations and reined in those who wish us harm and made us less dependent on foreign nations for essential things and the way that he has worked to secure our borders … the number one role of government is to keep us safe; if we’re not safe, nothing else matters.”

Good called to mind the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and how those events shone a spotlight on the importance of first responders in our communities.