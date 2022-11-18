Giving back to those in need in our community

Thanksgiving is just a week away and the winter holidays are soon to follow which means the season of giving is upon us. As we come out of the pandemic, many families need help from their communities now more than ever and one way to help out and give back to the community is by donating to a local food bank.

“Inflation and the high cost of food are driving many people through our doors right now,” says Rhonda Oliver, Executive Director of Feeding Greene. “We are actually serving more families and receiving more visits than at any time during the pandemic. We are seeing families of all age groups that are walking into a food pantry for the first time in their lives.”

Les Sinclair, Communications and PR Manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, also noted that as we begin to move out of the pandemic, funding that had been put towards food insecurity by the government is also beginning to wind down.

“As difficult as these last two and 1/2 years have been, we have been told to brace ourselves for what could possibly be coming in 2023 when the end of the emergency phase of the pandemic is likely to be declared,” said Oliver on the subject. “As things stand right now, families’ SNAP/EBT benefits will be cut and their Medicaid will also be affected. Food insecurity is already a major concern among families, and these cuts are only going to increase the need here in our community.”

Giving Tuesday is coming up soon as well. It takes place yearly on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, November 29 this year. According to their website, Giving Tuesday is “is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world,” which was “was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.”

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has received a matching from Wind River Chimes and has created a goal to be able to donate one million meals for Giving Tuesday. Sinclair said that with just a one dollar donation, they are able to help provide up to four meals.

If folks are looking to donate food rather than money, Sinclair says to “think about what you would have on your dinner table,” as well as consider those who may have special dietary needs or restrictions, such as low salt foods. Additionally, proteins can be difficult to come by so staples like tuna, canned chicken or peanut butter are always needed. Donation bins can be found at grocery store checkout counters throughout the area.

“For many families, holidays are just now starting to look normal again, and people have a great need to gather together as a family. We absolutely want to do our part to make it possible for families to enjoy a good meal this holiday,” says Oliver, who has been out picking up turkeys to give to families next week.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Feeding Greene, checks can be made out to Feeding Greene and mailed to PO Box 13, Stanardsville, VA 22973 or donations can be made at our website: www.feedinggreeneinc.org using the green “DONATE” button at the bottom of each page.

“Monthly donations help us cover the expenses of keeping our 3 main programs going: Client Choice, where families are allowed to come in to shop much like in a normal grocery store, Home Delivery, where we deliver to the elderly, disabled, and homebound throughout the month, and Backpack Program, where we deliver food every Friday to our schools to help children at risk of food insecurity,” added Oliver.

Monetary donations for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank can be made at www.brafb.org by navigating to the “Donate” tab on the right side of the page.

Both of these organizations are 501©3 tax-exempt organization and your donation is tax-deductible within the guidelines of U.S. law.