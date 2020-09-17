Get counted: Sept. 30 is the last day to submit the 2020 census

Completed only once a decade, the United States Census determines congressional representation, informs hundreds of billions in federal funding and provides data that will impact communities until 2030. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vitally important that every person be counted before the Sept. 30 deadline.
Why is this important?
Lawmakers, business owners and many others use census data to make critical decisions, such as where to build new schools, new roads and needs for services in the community. It also determines funding for federal programs, such as Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
According to Kathy O’Connell, partnership specialist for the Philadelphia Regional Census Center of the U.S. Census Bureau, “The state of Virginia has estimated that on average up to $20,000 per person over the course of the decade is lost when someone is not counted. That is because many federal agencies use census population data to allocate their funding—for schools, food assistance, housing, health centers—even cooperative extension programs.”
State legislatures are also provided with data from the U.S. Census Bureau for the express purpose of redrawing congressional districts based on where populations have increased or decreased, a purpose which was outlined in the U.S. Constitution.
“Your response will impact the future of your community, and of Greene County, for the next 10 years,” O’Connell said.
So where are we now?
According to O’Connell, 69% of households in Greene County have responded to the census so far this year (as of Sept. 8). The response rate statewide is 69.8%.
“Sept. 30 is the last day for the census, so spread the word,” said Bill Martin at the Greene County Board of Supervisors meeting last month. “It was (rumored) it was going to be extended through the end of the year… that is changed. If you suspect people have not yet been counted, please encourage them to do so.”
Since the suspension of field operations in mid-March, the Census Bureau has taken into account all federal, state and local guidance on COVID-19 to ensure the census can still be completed in a safe and timely manner. With the extended deadline, offices are still reaching out to households that have yet to respond.
“Census takers are now visiting households that have not responded to collect information in person,” O’Connell said. “They will be observing public safety protocols, such as wearing masks and social distancing. If you prefer not to have someone come to your home, respond now via internet, phone or paper. Responding on your own now makes it less likely that we will need to send someone to your home.”
How can you help?
If you have not yet responded, there are two weeks to go until the deadline. Complete the census online at 2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020, or by mail with the paper questionnaire that was sent out in April. All census responses are confidential and protected by law and must be received by Sept. 30.
If you have already completed your questionnaire, take a few moments to share on social media or remind your friends and family. It only takes a few minutes to make a huge difference in the community.
Additionally, Census Bureau staff will be on hand at the Feeding Greene food bank on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon to provide information and assist people with completing questionnaires from now until the deadline. The food bank is located at 81 Main St. in Stanardsville.
Want to know how many households have responded in your area? The Census Bureau is tracking progress towards a complete count by census tract at 2020census.gov/en/response-rates/self-response.html.
