Get counted: Sept. 30 is the last day to submit the 2020 census

“Your response will impact the future of your community, and of Greene County, for the next 10 years,” O’Connell said.

So where are we now?

According to O’Connell, 69% of households in Greene County have responded to the census so far this year (as of Sept. 8). The response rate statewide is 69.8%.

“Sept. 30 is the last day for the census, so spread the word,” said Bill Martin at the Greene County Board of Supervisors meeting last month. “It was (rumored) it was going to be extended through the end of the year… that is changed. If you suspect people have not yet been counted, please encourage them to do so.”

Since the suspension of field operations in mid-March, the Census Bureau has taken into account all federal, state and local guidance on COVID-19 to ensure the census can still be completed in a safe and timely manner. With the extended deadline, offices are still reaching out to households that have yet to respond.