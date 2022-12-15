GCTEC unveils banner celebrating HVAC accreditation

The Greene County Technical Education Center HVAC program recently earned national accreditation by the ESCO Institute HVAC Excellence standards organization and unveiled a new banner recognizing this achievement last Friday afternoon.

According to a press release sent out by the school, “[t]his prestigious, nationally-recognized accreditation is earned through an extensive review process that validates that the program meets the established standards required to prepare students for successful, entry-level positions in the HVAC industry.”

Given that the accreditation is nationally recognized, students who go through the Tech Center’s HVAC program can go anywhere in the country to work and have their achievements recognized.

The ESCO Institute website states “[t]he process of programmatic accreditation is to validate that established standards of excellence for HVACR educational programs are met. These standards are designed to ensure that our future workforce receives the quality of training required to provide the skills necessary for success in the HVACR industry. Accreditation standards require a thorough examination of: mission of program, administrational responsibilities, finances and funds, student services, instruction design and program elements, physical facilities, equipment and tools, cooperative training and instructor qualifications,” a huge accomplishment for the school.

Jess Peregoy, GCTEC director, shared during the unveiling that while the process to receive this accreditation took a few years and lots of work, it was absolutely worth it so these students know they are receiving a great education and can take these skills with them wherever they may end up after graduation.

In addition to a banner being hung inside the HVAC classroom, Derek Leake, GCTEC HVAC instructor, was also presented with a plaque to recognize his hard work in teaching the students and helping to receive the accreditation from ESCO Institute.

Also in attendance were Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, Greene County Public Schools superintendent and Dr. Bryan Huber, Greene County Public Schools assistant superintendent, among other school employees.

Following the unveiling, students, teachers and other school employees celebrated this accomplishment with lunch and refreshments. The students also showed up to class sporting matching “William Monroe HVAC” t-shirts.

This accreditation is one of the many ways Greene County Public Schools have been working on their mission to “empower [students] for life-long success.”