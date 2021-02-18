GCPS outlines use of CARES Act funds

“They came from that same initial pot but it was set aside by the state and then the state did grants,” Whitmarsh explained. “These fall in specific areas of special education services and supports, school nutrition, technology, cleaning supplies … and the total is $232,000—that was the update we received in December.”

The ESSER and GEER funds, which must be spent in their specific categories, must also be formally requested on a reimbursement basis after the funds are spent and are also good through 2022.

On Oct. 8, 2020, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a new allocation of more than $220 million in federal CARES Act money—referred to as the Coronavirus Relief Fund or CRF—to help public schools in the commonwealth with $508,410 going to Greene County Public Schools.

“The CRF funds … were the most similar to the money that the county received in that the money came in and we spent it and then we had to say how we spent it,” Whitmarsh said. “It covers qualifying expenses from March through the end of December.”