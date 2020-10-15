GCPS gets extra in CARES Act funding

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Oct. 8 announced a new allocation of more than $220 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to help K-12 public schools in the commonwealth with $508,410 going to Greene County Public Schools (GCPS).

The funds will support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020-2021 school year including testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization and technology for distance learning. The allocation amounts were calculated based on a formula of $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment, with a minimum of $100,000 going to each of the 132 public school districts in the state.

“The Coronavirus Relief Funds will be incredibly helpful in covering the numerous costs that we have incurred during the past several months,” said Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh on Monday. “The unanticipated expenses the school system has faced include items such as costs related to meals for the children of our community, technology and instructional needs, signage, and cleaning supplies as well as training and protective equipment.”

The school division had previously requested help from the Greene County Board of Supervisors in meeting some of the funding needs incurred since March, but the supervisors did not allocate new funding to the school system.