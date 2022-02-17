GCPS ditches contact tracing, quarantine protocols

Meeting to discuss budget proposal gets quickly off track

[Editor's note: To date, there have been 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst students in Greene County—nine more since press time—since the start of school Aug. 11. There is currently an outbreak reported at William Monroe High School (as of Feb. 14). It is not possible to obtain any more detailed information at this time due to the cessation of contact tracing efforts.]

During its regular monthly meeting last week, the Greene County School Board’s budget discussion was delayed by nearly two hours due to an unexpected hiccup in the proceedings. As the board members settled into their seats in the William Monroe High School performing arts center, board chairman Todd Sansom called for a vote to approve the agenda, and was surprised to hear “no” votes from Midway member Brooks Taylor (who just started his term in January) and At-Large member Jason Tooley.

Sansom was momentarily at a loss as to how to proceed; since the board is currently down one member—after Vice Chairman and Stanardsville District member Jason Collier’s resignation last month—the chair’s vote, which would normally break any tie, was ineffective in the 2-2 standoff.

“Mr. Chair, I would like to make a motion to amend the agenda to include a discussion of current COVID protocols,” Taylor said.

Items on the original agenda included a resolution supporting the donation of a potential elementary school site near the Woodpark housing development in Ruckersville, a spotlight on the goings-on at William Monroe High School, presentation of the fiscal year 2023 budget by GCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh and public hearings on both the budget and the candidates for interim school board member.

After some discussion as to proper procedure, the discussion of COVID protocols was added as an information/action item between the elementary school resolution and the high school spotlight.

“I guess what I would like to speak about is our current contact tracing and quarantine procedures for asymptomatic students,” Taylor said. “I feel at the best that sometimes it’s clear as mud, and I think we need to maybe fine-tune it a little bit.”

Taylor made a motion to end all contact tracing and quarantine protocols for asymptomatic students—effective immediately—and the motion was quickly seconded by Tooley.

“I’ve heard too many stories with healthy children being sent home, healthy staff members not allowed to return to work … but we all agree that our kids, our staff—we need them here in the building,” Tooley said. “We’ve got healthy people sitting at home and it just doesn’t make sense.”

Sharon Mack (Ruckersville District) stated that she had heard the number of asymptomatic students required to quarantine was statistically low and asked if there was any data to support this claim. However, since the item was not on the prepared agenda, no one had the data readily available to present.

“When we have an outbreak, do you also wish us not to notify anyone that their child has been exposed to an outbreak in the classroom?” Whitmarsh asked. “I’m assuming, based on the motion, that we would never notify parents that your child had been in contact or had been in an area where there was an outbreak. I just wanted to clarify so the board can make a decision—because that is contact tracing.”

Whitmarsh went on to remind the board members that normally, when an outbreak was identified (two or more cases within a short period of time who had been in close contact at school), the schools would notify the parents of other children who may have been exposed in order to minimize the spread by keeping those children home or having them tested.

“Did you say contact tracing and quarantine?” Sansom asked.

“Yes, and that was towards asymptomatic students and staff,” Taylor replied. “The Virginia Department of Health had an article in the Daily Progress talking about the lack of effectiveness of contact tracing and that they were going to stop doing that as well.”

The article in question, which was originally from the Richmond Times-Dispatch and which ran in the Greene County Record on Feb. 3, was titled “Virginia health department will stop contact tracing for every patient as cases become insurmountable.”

“The Virginia Department of Health will stop contact tracing for every COVID-19 patient, acknowledging that it cannot continue in the face of astronomical case counts,” the article began. “Instead, the health department will refocus on monitoring outbreaks and cases in high-risk settings.”

The article went on to explain how the VDH had investigated more than 750,000 cases and notified 400,000 close contacts since September 2020 but that with approximately 18,000 new cases per day during the height of the Omicron variant in early January, staff were only able to interview about two-thirds of those patients within the first 24 hours and only about one-third of their close contacts.

“Omicron is now the most common COVID-19 variant and is spreading so quickly, it is not possible or fruitful to track every case,” the department said in a statement in January. (https://tinyurl.com/C19factcheck)

“I spoke to a family two weeks ago … their daughter has missed 38 days of school and hasn’t had the first sniffle,” Taylor said. “In my heart, we’ve failed that student.”

Mack stated that she’d like to get some input from the school administrators to figure out how to put the policy change in place and how to handle outbreaks and parent notifications as situations arise.

“We’ve gotten rid of the masks, now we’re trying to get rid of contact tracing—how long is this going to go on for?” Tooley asked. “Thirty-eight days, and that’s his story—I can tell you much more. Parents, they’ve got to go pick their kids up, leave work … and there’s nothing wrong with them. We’re failing our kids. They’ve already been through enough. They need to be in school.”

The chairman asked if Taylor would like to amend the “effective immediately” wording of his motion, but he declined. He then asked for a vote on the motion to end all contact tracing and quarantine protocols for asymptomatic students and staff.

“So, it’s quarantine for asymptomatic students and all contact tracing, is that correct?” Whitmarsh asked. “We’d have to contact trace in order to determine if someone was in quarantine; the symptoms don’t really come into play in terms of quarantine, because they wouldn’t necessarily know if they were a close contact.”

Sansom admitted that the term had been confusing him for two months.

“So when there is a positive case—in order to do contact tracing, what that means is you go back and determine who was close to that child,” Whitmarsh explained. “We wouldn’t do that step, so the symptoms don’t play into that.”

“But if we have a positive case—so we don’t call that quarantine?” Sansom asked. “If someone comes and says my child tested positive…”

“No, positive is isolation,” Whitmarsh said.

“So is it, maybe, that we want to do away with quarantine of asymptomatic students, not necessarily contact tracing?” Mack asked.

“I believe that is the goal … to keep healthy children in school,” Sansom replied. “Does the current wording … unduly restrict you, in a way, from dealing with positive cases?”

After hearing once more the wording of the motion, Whitmarsh confirmed that ending contact tracing would, by default, remove any quarantine practices.

“If we end all contact tracing, we’re not going to make a determination about who was around the student who’s positive at all, so we wouldn’t get to quarantine asymptomatic students,” she said. “We’re just going to take the reports of those positive cases, we’re going to add them to our dashboard and those particular students—or staff members—would isolate for 10 days. … If there’s no contact tracing, there’s no quarantine.”

“I’m trouble connecting the two—notifying parents with keeping healthy children—asymptomatic children—home. Why can we not still notify that there was a positive case?” Sansom again asked. The answer: because you need to contact trace in order to determine where the sick child has been and which parents need to be notified.

“It sounds like you’re wanting to do away with the quarantine,” Mack said. “Keep the contact tracing, and then should the primary contacts be asymptomatic, they do not have to quarantine.”

Taylor, however, refused to budge from his original wording on contact tracing and pushed the motion forward.

“Just so we’re all clear, my take on contact tracing is just letting you know that your student has been in contact with a (COVID-19) positive child,” said Jennifer Peters during public comment. “My daughter was contact traced; she was near somebody in basketball and so they called me. … That was Friday. She had cold symptoms that weekend—she had a sore throat and a stuffy nose. Tested. She had COVID. If I had not tested, she would have been going to away basketball games, she would have been going to basketball practice, she would have been at school just spreading it around.”

“I understand we want to end all of this stuff, but as a parent … if I had not known that she was in contact with somebody, I never would have tested because she had cold symptoms,” Peters continued. “And then she would have been possibly going to see grandparents and stuff like that. People are still dying from COVID. … So I think my frustration is the confusion of the contact tracing; I think parents do have the right to know, to make that decision.”

According to Oxford English Dictionary, the definition of contact tracing is “the process of attempting to identify people who have recently been in contact with someone diagnosed with an infectious disease, especially in order to quarantine them.”

One member of the public suggested that the board take some time to do its research and identify the key terms and practical applications before passing this motion at a later date.

“Notifying people isn’t contact tracing,” Taylor insisted, going on to describe how he had to pick up his healthy son from school after being notified of a close contact.

“You can’t inform without contact tracing,” Whitmarsh said.

Taylor suggested that simply notifying all parents of a case within the school was adequate notification for those who wanted to know, rather than knowing if your child sat next to the sick individual or was on a team or in a class with them.

“I’m not saying do away with notifications, just the contact tracing to the point where we’re sending kids home,” he said again.

In reaction to a further suggestion to push out the effective date to allow for planning time, Taylor again insisted that they vote on his motion immediately with an effective date of Monday, Feb. 14. After nearly 90 minutes of quibbling, the motion passed unanimously.

Editor’s note: The budget proposal of $47 million dollars passed unanimously and many spoke during the public hearing on the candidates for the vacant position on the board. Due to lack of space, those items will be discussed in a later issue.

