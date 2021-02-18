GCPS budget slightly higher

The total funding needed in order to meet all requests is $1,011,722. Due to many of the positions being offset by unfilled roles in the previous year and by CARES Act funding, the total new money needed from the county to meet these requests is $435,392.

“For the past two years, county funding has been flat,” Whitmarsh noted. “In order to meet our request for all of those items, the total needed from the board of supervisors would be just under $500,000 … that is a 2.49% increase in the local budget. “I just want to emphasize that we’re not putting the school system back exactly the way it was last March. Our needs have changed as a result of the pandemic. There are a lot of benefits that are going to come out of this, but there are many, many needs that are coming out of this. Our priorities are obviously the whole child—addressing learning loss but also addressing other student needs—and, of course, our people.”