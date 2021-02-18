GCPS budget slightly higher

The Greene County School Board held a public hearing Feb. 10 on the fiscal year 2022 budget. No one from the public signed up to speak during the hearing or the remainder of the meeting. The proposed budget totals $41,071,680, which is a 1.22% increase over last year.
Total enrollment for the 2020-21 school year is 370 at Nathanael Greene Primary School, 342 at Nathanael Greene Elementary School, 515 at Ruckersville Elementary School, 745 at William Monroe Middle School and 956 at William Monroe High School. The total number of students qualifying as “economically disadvantaged” is 1,393, which is more than 47% of total enrollment. This is up since last year and higher than the state average of 42%.
The board would normally consider the rates of free or reduced price lunch programs and data on chronic absenteeism, however that data was not applicable due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hybrid model of virtual and in-person school this year.
“This year, all students can receive lunch for free and absenteeism is being looked at very differently, so the data really isn’t comparable to previous years,” said Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh to the board.
The funding expected from the state is roughly $20,427,176 based on an estimated enrollment of 2,875. This is a 1.98% increase over last year’s $20,036,386 and factors in an expected rise in kindergarten enrollment due to parents holding back their students during the pandemic.
The state revenues also include the governor’s proposed 2% bonus for school staff currently in the state budget, though those amounts could change based on ongoing General Assembly negotiations. According to preliminary reports, the House of Delegates has proposed a 5% teacher raise effective in July (along with money for growth assessments and COVID-19 learning loss remediation grants) while the Virginia Senate proposed a 3% teacher raise effective in August along with new specialized support staff requirements. These factors will be updated at the next board meeting as information becomes available.
Federal funding is expected to remain flat at $2,080,000, although the actual federal revenues received in 2020 were $1,991,900. The fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30.
Local revenues, which were down last year due to changes in special education regional program reimbursements, will take into account the Local Composite Index (remaining flat at 0.3446 in the second year of the biennium) and retirement system rates staying flat but an expected increase of 8-10% in health insurance rates along with more than $850,000 in funding requests from schools and departments. The Local Composite Index, or LCI, is a statewide measure of a county’s ability to pay for education. It is calculated every two years based on property values, income and local sales tax revenues when compared to the population of the county. The value is on a range from zero to one where lower numbers indicate that a locality is less able to pay for education .
The top priorities for requests this year deal with student supports for learning loss, social-emotional needs and critical staffing shortages. According to Whitmarsh, more teachers are leaving the profession and fewer are going into that line of work, with the top critical shortage areas being math, science, special education, English language development and foreign language instruction. The budget also includes pay bumps for transportation and custodial staff on top of the included raises for all staff.
“In the midst of a pandemic, we really have to think about how we can better support our student needs,” she continued. “It’s imperative that we are thinking differently. All of our practices have changed as a result of the pandemic, and we will not be putting the division back exactly the way it was when we left last March 13. We have to consider student needs first and foremost, and match those with resources and development for our staff.”
In terms of student supports, it is expected that as much as half of the student body may be in need of additional supports when they return to school after the pandemic. In a normal year, 80% of students are successful in the traditional classroom setting while 15% receive specialized interventions and 5% need intensive individual interventions outside of the classroom.
To this end, the budget includes positions for additional intervention specialists, reading specialists, school psychologists and a new role titled Student Success Coach.
“Student Success Coaches provide individualized coaching, mentoring and encouragement for students to increase their academic, social and emotional success,” Whitmarsh said. “These ensure that the whole child gets the supports that are needed and that the barriers are removed for students so that they can be more successful. Those will be deployed into the individual schools and it’s more like a human services position than a teacher.”
Although many positions are listed in the budget, it is important to note that most of them will be accounted for through unfilled positions held back in the past year.
“Revenues were really uncertain when we adopted our budget last spring, so many positions were left unfilled because the best way for us to control against the revenue projects … was to control expenses,” Whitmarsh explained.
Unfilled positions that the school system hopes to fill this year include an assistant principal at the middle school, school counselors at all schools, a board certified behavior analyst and STEM and English teaching roles. New roles include three school psychologists (two to be covered utilizing CARES Act funding and one that was unfilled last year) and potentially two new kindergarten teachers to account for larger–than–usual enrollment expected post-pandemic.
Compared to regional salary data, Greene County is right in the middle for teachers with a bachelor’s degree—$46,108 with zero years experience compared to an average of $45,380. With a master’s degree, Greene pays $48,308 compared to the regional average of $47,994. Counties included in the comparison are Albemarle, Augusta, Fluvanna, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Rockingham and the city of Charlottesville.
In addition to the federal, state and local revenues, the board will have up to $170,000 in CARES Act funding to apply to COVID-19-related recovery in fiscal year 2022, compared to the $508,410 in CARES Act funding for fiscal year 2021.
The total funding needed in order to meet all requests is $1,011,722. Due to many of the positions being offset by unfilled roles in the previous year and by CARES Act funding, the total new money needed from the county to meet these requests is $435,392.
“For the past two years, county funding has been flat,” Whitmarsh noted. “In order to meet our request for all of those items, the total needed from the board of supervisors would be just under $500,000 … that is a 2.49% increase in the local budget. “I just want to emphasize that we’re not putting the school system back exactly the way it was last March. Our needs have changed as a result of the pandemic. There are a lot of benefits that are going to come out of this, but there are many, many needs that are coming out of this. Our priorities are obviously the whole child—addressing learning loss but also addressing other student needs—and, of course, our people.”
The school board will adopt the budget at its regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 24. The school board and board of supervisors will hold a joint worksession on the budget beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.