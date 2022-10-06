Garton to serve as Interim County Administrator

As Mark Taylor leaves Greene County to serve as Superintendent in Spotsylvania County, Brenda G. Garton prepares to take over as Interim County Administrator. Garton previously served in this position from mid 2018 to early 2019.

The following is a press release from the county on September 29, 2022:

The Greene County Board of Supervisors is pleased to welcome Brenda G. Garton to the community as Interim County Administrator. The supervisors accepted the resignation Tuesday of current Administrator Mark B. Taylor, Esq., effective Friday, Oct. 7. Garton will collaborate with Taylor, beginning Oct. 3, as she assumes the day-to-day management of the County.

Ms. Garton is an International City/County Management Association Credentialed Manager, retired, bringing more than two decades of local government administration experience to the role. This is Ms. Garton’s second appointment as Interim County Administration in Greene.

“I enjoyed my previous service as the interim county administrator in 2018 and 2019, so it will feel like coming home to work here again,” Ms. Garton said. “It is critical to the continuity of the organization, staff and ongoing projects to maintain stability and steady progress while the Board searches for a new County Administrator, and that is what I intend to do.”

Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marie Durrer said she looks forward to working with Ms. Garton during the transition.

“Ms. Garton knows our community and the challenges we’re facing from her time here three years ago,” Ms. Durrer said. “Her previous experience, not only in Greene County but other localities in the state, will benefit us as we move forward in the search for a new County administrator.”