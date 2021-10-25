Gamification at Greene County Tech Center

“Gamification is essentially taking everything that I already do as a teacher … and laying a game over top of what I do,” Gozzard said. “I essentially created a game for my students to play this semester that would add an element of fun and competition for my students to really engage with the content.”

The concept of ‘gamification’ is not entirely novel. Gozzard got the idea from a book called ‘Make Learning Magical: Transform Your Teaching and Create Unforgettable Experiences in Your Classroom” by Tisha Richmond (2018). The author — herself a Culinary Arts instructor-led a virtual book discussion group over the summer, which Gozzard heard about through social media.

“Anybody can gamify—I worked in the study with English teachers, math teachers, science teachers—so it’s not something that is pigeonholed,” Gozzard said. “Every week we would have a (virtual) chat … it was really empowering to read her book and then talk to her specifically about the book and get ideas and questions—and then also talk to the other participants.”

With participants from across the country, Gozzard was able to trade ideas for not just theory but how to immediately put the gamification into practice in the classroom.