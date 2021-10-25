Gamification at Greene County Tech Center

Greene County Technical Education Center instructor Kate Gozzard spent the summer preparing something new and exciting for her students this year: the “gamification” of her Culinary Arts classroom, which involves popcorn buckets, movie tickets and even a marquee sign on one wall—all handmade by Gozzard during the summer months to liven up the atmosphere when students came back from break.
“Kate has ‘gamified’ her culinary classroom—meaning that her students play a game to learn key concepts,” said Tech Center Principal Jess Peregoy. “This competition is movie-themed, with students earning tickets in order to ultimately win an ‘Oscar.’ The students are really appreciating the opportunity to have fun in the classroom—especially coming off of a year where most learning was taking place on the computer.”
During the 2020-21 school year, high school students had the choice to learn 100% virtually or in a hybrid model, with two days in person and two days of ‘asynchronous’ work at home. Tech Center students were able to get a little more in-person time on Mondays for their hands-on work, but it was still a very different year for most. Coming back to full-time instruction after such a difficult year (and with the early and unexpected closure of schools in spring 2020 before that), Gozzard felt it was important to bring in something new and fun to get the students back into a good mindset for learning.
“Gamification is essentially taking everything that I already do as a teacher … and laying a game over top of what I do,” Gozzard said. “I essentially created a game for my students to play this semester that would add an element of fun and competition for my students to really engage with the content.”
The concept of ‘gamification’ is not entirely novel. Gozzard got the idea from a book called ‘Make Learning Magical: Transform Your Teaching and Create Unforgettable Experiences in Your Classroom” by Tisha Richmond (2018). The author — herself a Culinary Arts instructor-led a virtual book discussion group over the summer, which Gozzard heard about through social media.
“Anybody can gamify—I worked in the study with English teachers, math teachers, science teachers—so it’s not something that is pigeonholed,” Gozzard said. “Every week we would have a (virtual) chat … it was really empowering to read her book and then talk to her specifically about the book and get ideas and questions—and then also talk to the other participants.”
With participants from across the country, Gozzard was able to trade ideas for not just theory but how to immediately put the gamification into practice in the classroom.
“I love learning and I love making things exciting for my students,” she said. “I knew that coming off of COVID—coming from two days a week and having students come back from virtual learning to in school for five days a week, they needed to be pumped and amped up to get into the classroom—to learn. So, I went ahead and decided to gamify (because) I wanted my students to come into my room and be like, oh yes, what are we learning today? What’s the competition? What does Ms. Gozzard have for us? I’ve taught and I know what I’m teaching, but I’ve never added that element—and I am having a blast.”
The game is called Box Office Bonanza and the entire thing is movie-themed. Gozzard decorated the classroom with movie posters and popcorn boxes and signs, and throughout the year students will be competing for a “Grammy” award.
“The premise of the game is that my students are working toward getting the most money at the box office, and certain levels of money will give them different kinds of awards,” Gozzard explained. “So a certain level of money will give them a Grammy, but maybe they earn the People’s Choice award, and all these different levels would show me that they have different types of mastery.”
The students started off the year with casting calls, trying out tasks with different teammates before forming the teams they would compete with for the rest of the semester. For casting calls, the students earned mystery tickets with hidden dollar amounts to put toward their end-of-unit awards.
“When the students do something or complete a task, they get a mystery ticket and on the back it has a scratch-off,” Gozzard said. “Once casting calls are finished, they will reveal how much money they’ve earned. … I know you’re thinking, OK, what does money and the movies and all this have to do with culinary arts? Every single casting call has been a task related to culinary—something I would teach them normally.”
Everything from the scratch-off tickets to the awards was handmade by Gozzard, and if the year goes well she hopes to incorporate a new theme each school year.
“When they have completed a task at different levels of mastery—they might have earned it at the level of Film Fantic and get $10,000, but maybe they’ve shown a tremendous amount of mastery and they will earn a Cinema Connoisseur, which is $50,000. Or maybe they’re mid-level mastery and they’ve earned a Movie Maniac at $25,000,” Gozzard said.
The game system does not mean that grading is a thing of the past, however.
“They are getting graded and they know it—it’s in the grade book,” Gozzard said. “If you got Film Fantic for an assignment, it shows that you can do it but could probably do it better, and that will be reflected in your grade for that assignment as well. If they get the Grammy it’s going to exempt them from the test because all the tasks that they completed during the unit show me that they’ve met mastery.”
Gozzard is also always willing to let students re-try a task or assignment to improve their mastery of the skill.
“That’s the great thing about my game—even when we’re in the kitchen and we’re completing an entire lab—like when I teach them breakfast cookery—they’re still going to be able to show me that in their labs and earn tickets for that. It’s not like it’s ever stopping,” Gozzard said. “And then there will be elements of competition as well, so it doesn’t ever stop.”