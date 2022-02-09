FY2023 school board budget focuses on staff

The Greene County School Board met Wednesday, Feb. 2 to discuss budget priorities for fiscal year 2023. Of the more than $1.1 million in requests by schools and departments, $679,000 addressed new curriculum, student supports and learning loss from the pandemic. Approximately $598,000 was for school maintenance projects, technology, software, equipment, textbooks and other instructional supplies.

“I’ve talked, the past couple of years, about how we were on the brink of a crisis; I’m going to tell you this year, we are in the midst of a crisis,” said Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh to the board. “You see it every time you turn on the news, whether it’s about education or just the ‘Great Resignation’ in general. People are disappearing from the work force—everybody’s (struggling) to hire staff and retain staff and it’s definitely a crisis in education.”

According to Director of Financial and Human Resources Kristie Spencer, the U.S. Department of Education recently analyzed statistics on the number of conferred bachelor’s degrees from 1970 to 2019.

“In the education category, it declined 52%. In all other categories it went up 162%,” Spencer said. “Between 2020 and 2021, the percentage of educators in the workforce dropped 70% … so they’re just going away.”

A budget survey was sent out to parents, garnering more than 200 responses. Of those who responded, 36% felt the most important consideration was investments in staff; 15% selected school safety and 12% voted for career and technical education. Another 12% voted for lower class sizes (only achievable through additional staffing) and 9% selected social and emotional learning as the top priority.

Influencing factors for the budget include enrollment (currently 2,814), Virginia Retirement System rates (proposed at a slightly lower rate for 2023), the Local Composite Index—a calculation of the county’s ability to pay education costs (increased by 1.7% over last year) and the Governor’s proposed budget. Governor Glenn Youngkin, who took office in January, has not yet proposed an education budget, so the numbers from Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed budget are currently being used for planning.

“I would propose doing a 5% increase; that’s what’s included in the Governor’s budget,” Whitmarsh said. “I think we have to invest in our staff. … With inflation going up, I think 5% to match what the state is saying would be my recommendation.”

It is important to note that the proposed 10% raises for staff touted in Gov. Northam’s budget proposal actually means 5% for 2023 and another 5% for 2024—and it only covers Standards of Quality (SOQ)-funded positions, meaning the minimum staffing requirements for student-to-teacher ratios mandated in state education policy. In other words, there is an additional cost to the county to meet the salary increase proposed by Gov. Northam.

“Ultimately, somebody else has to give us the money to do it,” Whitmarsh said. “I don’t anticipate the difference will be an insurmountable amount—and certainly over a period of years, there has not been a significant investment into the school system from the local (government) beyond the facilities—so perhaps now is the time.”

It is estimated that a 3% raise for all staff would cost $799,031 beyond the Governor’s contribution; a 4% raise would cost $1,065,375; and a 5% increase would cost $1,331,718.

Sharon Mack (Ruckersville District) suggested that if the cost of living increase due to inflation was 7%, the raise should also be 7% to offset that.

“I’m not too big on throwing things out that wouldn’t be realistic … because yes, cost of living, all those arguments are there but where’s the revenue stream coming from?” asked Todd Sansom (Chair, Monroe District). “[The board of supervisors] is going to have some tough decisions to make, and I don’t see a 7% local tax increase on the table … so that’s just something to be aware of as we settle on the number—to stay in a place that is achievable.”

“I would really care for the staff to see something in their paycheck,” said Brooks Taylor (Midway District). “I would like them to have something they can physically see—OK, the bank account’s a little higher after all the bills are paid. … With inflation … I just feel like 5% kind of washes out.”

Sansom again expressed his frustration at the local BOS for not granting increases in the education budget for the past several years.

“It’s pretty evident when the fire department is missing people, the sheriff’s department is missing people,” he ”aid. “It’s very easy for everyone to understand how that affects them. “You guys are toiling in the shadows and trying to hold it all together (but) people don’t see it the same way.”

“We can’t afford to lose (teachers), and I think that’s what it comes down to,” Whitmarsh said. “I think that’s what it comes down to; these are the people who have been piecing things together to make it work for our community’s kids and … we don’t like to air that we’re struggling. We just do what we do and we make it work, because we know those kids are coming to us every day and the parents are depending on us.”

In addition to being unable to find candidates to fill open positions, the high number of absences due to illness amid the ongoing pandemic means that administrators and other staff members are often asked to help cover classes when substitute teachers are in short supply.

“I would say for the past two years, it’s been every night, seven days a week, trying to piece that puzzle together of who’s going to be in that classroom the next day,” Huber agreed.

“The (only other) option for us is to not open school,” Whitmarsh continued. “That is reality every single day—5:30 in the morning, our administrators are trying to put the puzzle together. Late at night they’re trying to put the puzzle together when people are calling in sick. And everybody started with a job they’re supposed to be doing, but the teacher’s assistants get moved or the reading specialist gets moved … because supervision and safety has to come first.”

In addition the focus on staff retention and recruitment, budget priorities include student supports (additional Student Success Coaches and five positions in alternative education for middle- and high-school students) and new curriculum offerings (manufacturing, career connections, creative medias and welding) along with equipment for the new courses.

“At the beginning of the year … we sent out surveys to all students at the high school as well as students at the middle school,” said tech center director Jess Peregoy. “After many conversations about what it is we think would best serve our students, welding was by far the #1 pick … and that’s all the kids can talk about.”

In addition to welding, manufacturing was seen to be in high demand with many large companies in Culpeper, Richmond, Orange and Charlottesville. Peregoy then discussed the idea of splitting computer science and creative medias into two separate career clusters, allowing for a wider range of computer science classes (one of the most in-demand career fields) and adding a position for creative medias to focus on graphic design, journalism, web design and more.

If you can recall anything prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might remember that budget discussions in early 2020 centered on a plan to build up staffing for the alternative education program, extending those supports down to the middle school level. Since the March 2020 closure of schools and subsequent drastic budget cuts due to the pandemic, these plans are only now being brought back into the discussion.

“We’ve got to find a solution for our middle school kids other than the traditional classroom model,” said assistant superintendent Dr. Bryan Huber. “This proposal really looks at ramping up our alt-ed model to include dedicated staff to alternative education for grades seven through 12, which I think is a step we really need to take.”

The drafted budget proposal will be presented at the regular board meeting Feb. 9 (after press time), after which there will be a public hearing on the budget. The final proposal will be adopted at the Feb. 23 meeting and will be presented to the county board of supervisors in March.

