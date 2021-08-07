 Skip to main content
Fugitive found: Morris, 36, charged with strangling, abduction, shooting
Jonathan Morris

Jonathan Michael Morris

An alleged fugitive was found in a wooded area on Thursday, July 29, and arrested, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Michael Morris, 36, of Stanardsville, was charged with nine offenses stemming from warrants issued at the beginning of June, a press release stated. Morris is charged with one count each of: strangling another, causing wounding or injury; abduction by force; malicious bodily injury; preventing/delaying communication; threatening in writing; and brandishing a firearm; and three counts of malicious shooting.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit thanked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for its assistance in this case. Additionally, Greene received assistance from the Albemarle County Police Department’s K-9 Unit, according to a press release.

As of press time, Morris was being held in Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Trials set in dog-shooting case
Trials set in dog-shooting case

The owner of a German shepherd, who died by gunshot, and the alleged shooter were both scheduled on the docket for Greene County General Distr…

