Frito Lay, jobs head to Ruckersville

A new 16,000-square-foot distribution center is coming to the Greene County Business Park in Ruckersville, bringing jobs and economic opportunities for the county.

“We’re so excited that the developer is planning this distribution center in Greene,” said Alan Yost, director of Greene County Economic Development and Tourism. “It’s an investment of $4.2 million. The developer will be leasing out to a prospect; at this point in time I’m not at liberty to talk about the prospect—the $4.2 million is simply the developer’s investment in the land and building.”

According to a site plan, however, the prospect has been identified as Frito Lay.

Yost said it’s expected that there will be additional investment by the prospect and a variety of jobs, though he was unable to give an amount at this time.

Yost said distribution centers usually hire numerous drivers, managers and in this case perhaps mechanics for the fleet. He said there are no other distribution centers of this size within Greene County.