Frito Lay, jobs head to Ruckersville

A new 16,000-square-foot distribution center is coming to the Greene County Business Park in Ruckersville, bringing jobs and economic opportunities for the county.
“We’re so excited that the developer is planning this distribution center in Greene,” said Alan Yost, director of Greene County Economic Development and Tourism. “It’s an investment of $4.2 million. The developer will be leasing out to a prospect; at this point in time I’m not at liberty to talk about the prospect—the $4.2 million is simply the developer’s investment in the land and building.”
According to a site plan, however, the prospect has been identified as Frito Lay.
Yost said it’s expected that there will be additional investment by the prospect and a variety of jobs, though he was unable to give an amount at this time.
Yost said distribution centers usually hire numerous drivers, managers and in this case perhaps mechanics for the fleet. He said there are no other distribution centers of this size within Greene County.
“The developer, who is from Alabama, had looked at multiple properties throughout the region for about a year,” Yost said last week. “They really wanted the Ruckersville area because the intersection of U.S. Route 29 and U.S. Route 33 was ideal. They looked at multiple properties in Ruckersville.”
Yost said the county did not offer any financial incentives to bring the business to Greene County and added that in addition to the annual real estate property taxes on the land and $4.2 million structure, there will be revenue to the county via its business license tax (sometimes called gross receipts tax), annual personal property taxes on a fleet of vehicles and any machinery taxes collected. He added that another property considered for the project included the open space where the Villages of Terrace Greene is proposed, which was recently halted by the Virginia Department of Transportation due to a consideration about the 607 Connector Road.
Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, affirmed Frito Lay as the prospect at the April 27 regular meeting after a different news media outlet had published a story.
“You’ve probably all heard that Frito Lay is establishing a distribution location within the business park. That will be a nice addition,” Martin said. “And Starbucks is well under way outside of Lowe’s.”
Yost said he has continued to meet virtually with prospects throughout the coronavirus pandemic and conversations have picked up. He noted that small businesses are still impacted by the pandemic.
The Business Park is off U.S. 33 west of U.S. 29.