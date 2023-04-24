It’s time again to start blocking off Friday evenings on the calendar.

The 35th season of Fridays After Five will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at Ting Pavilion in downtown Charlottesville, with Mad Maxx & The Groove Train Band taking the stage for the season opener of the free outdoor concert series.

The headliner lineup for the first half of the season was released on Monday. Concerts scheduled for July 7 through Sept. 8 will be announced in early June.

Coming up in the series:

April 21: Free Union.

April 28: Ramona and the Holy Smokes.

May 5: Kendall Street Company.

May 12: Eli Cook.

May 19: Rob Cheatham and Company.

May 26: Beleza.

June 2: Gladstones.

June 9: Chickenheads Band.

June 16: 100 Proof Band.

June 23: Tyler Dick Band.

June 30: Sisters and Brothers.

“The longevity of it is just remarkable,” Nathan Leslie, director of marketing and sponsorships for Starr Hill Presents and Red Light Management, told The Daily Progress. “It really is a Charlottesville institution. It’s a perfect showcase for local artists.”

It’ll be a bittersweet season for Kirby Hutto, general manager of Ting Pavilion, who will step back from his day-to-day duties on May 31 after managing the pavilion since 2004 and being involved with Fridays After Five since 1992.

Hutto, who was first hired in 1992 as a part-time special events director for the Charlottesville Downtown Foundation early in Fridays After Five’s history, will be succeeded at the Pavilion helm by Jonathan Drolshagen, business manager of the Jefferson Theater, and will move into a consulting role through the end of the year.

“It’ll be great to come as a patron to Fridays After Five,” Hutto said Monday, adding that the series is in good hands. “We’ve been in this transition for a while. We’ve had a really solid core crew, many of whom have been here 10 or 12 years.”

Hutto, who originally moved to Charlottesville to attend the University of Virginia in 1976, recalled some moments from Fridays seasons past.

The earliest concerts took place on a small temporary stage where the CODE Building now sits on the other end of the Downtown Mall. During construction of the present Ting Pavilion space in 2005, the outdoor revels moved briefly to Garrett Street near the ACAC gym.

Hutto said that watching local bands start as opening acts and mature into headliners has been one of the most rewarding moments of his time with Fridays After Five.

“It’s a big step in their careers, and it’s really rewarding to see that and help shepherd the bands through,” Hutto said. “That’s the part that I truly value the most, and I think I will miss the most.”

“It’s the local talent. We’re so lucky to live in a community that has the level of talent it has in all genres.”

Admission to Fridays After Five concerts is free. Volunteers representing community nonprofit groups work concessions stands during the concerts; proceeds from concessions sales benefit a variety of causes.