Former WMHS student files lawsuit against school board

In the detailed responses to each claim, the school board states that Vazquez did not communicate the full details of the alleged assault to any member of the board.

Additionally, the school board claims in its response that Vazquez told board members that “no sexual intercourse took place” and that “she did not try to push the male student away.”

The school board also noted in its response that while there are security cameras that monitor portions of the stairwell, they deny that the security cameras captured the alleged assault. The response states that “school employees informed Vazquez’s parents that there was video footage of (Vazquez) meeting the male student on prior occasions in the stairwell but that there was no footage of the alleged assault and that (her) parents did not ask to see the videos.”

They do admit that Vazquez and Jones messaged each other via Snapchat after the encounter but deny that Jones admitted to rape in the messages seen by school staff.

The school board states that Vazquez “was suspended for 10 days for violating school policy after she skipped class on three occasions to meet a male student in the stairwell.” The board denied that the suspension was due to Vazquez reporting the alleged sexual assault.