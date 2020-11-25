Former sheriff candidate facing stalking charge

A Ruckersville man appeared in Greene County General District Court Nov. 11, charged with stalking with fear of death or assault. There is a preliminary protective order in place against Kenneth R. Collier Sr. until the hearing date. The alleged offense took place Aug. 1 of this year.

Greg L. Rogers, the complainant in the case, previously filed a lawsuit against Collier for defamation, malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, slander or libel and insulting words in October. Rogers requested a jury trial in the case and said he had lost job opportunities and suffered mental harm because of Collier’s actions with regards to the Facebook page titled “Trigger Warning,” where Collier allegedly posted accusing Rogers of committing numerous crimes.

Judge Hon. Matthew Quatrara on Wednesday appointed Luis Combs to represent Collier on the misdemeanor charge and the trial was set for Dec. 16.

After a brief discussion with his new client and at the judge’s request, Combs made a motion to extend the existing preliminary protective order against Collier until the trial date, at which time they will determine if a full protective order is necessary.