Former sheriff candidate facing defamation lawsuit

A Stanardsville man filed Oct. 5 a defamation lawsuit against former sheriff candidate Kenneth R. Collier Sr. in Greene County Circuit Court.

Greg L. Rogers seeks more than $1 million from Collier for items he wrote in a public Facebook group during last year’s campaign.

Rogers’s lawsuit alleges defamation, malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, slander or libel and insulting words. Rogers also requests a jury trial for the civil case.

Rogers said in the lawsuit that he’s lost two job opportunities and suffered mental harm that has resulted in him developing PTSD and depression.

Court records note that on a Facebook page labeled “Trigger Warning,” Collier allegedly posted accusing Rogers of allegedly committing numerous crimes including embezzling, child abuse and murder.

In the second count, Rogers alleges malicious prosecution by Collier, who accused Rogers of having him arrested on a false stalking charge. In the lawsuit, filed Sept. 27, 2018 and in a letter filed Oct. 28, 2019 in the clerk’s office, Collier accused Rogers of the same crimes he allegedly posted about on Facebook.