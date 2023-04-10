A former dog trainer in Orange County has pleaded guilty in an animal cruelty case tried with assistance from the Virginia attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Jason Miyares on Friday announced the prosecution in Orange County Circuit Court of 62-year-old Shawn Deehan.

Deehan is the former owner of the Perfect Dog, what was described as a K9 training facility in the county that appeared on authorities’ radar in 2021.

Deehan pleaded guilty on March 30 in the case to two felony animal cruelty charges and five misdemeanors of failure of a boarding establishment to provide adequate care for animals at the site, according to a release from Miyares’ office. Deehan pleaded not guilty at arraignment two years ago.

“I’m proud of the work of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax’s Animal Protection Police and my office’s animal law unit,” Miyares said in a statement. “Animal cruelty and violence will not be tolerated in Virginia.”

In March of 2021, a German Shepherd puppy was picked up from Deehan’s facility, just east of Raccoon Ford, after the owner received a tip the puppy was in bad shape, according to authorities.

The owner took the puppy to a veterinarian in Fairfax County, who contacted the Fairfax Animal Protection Police, who referred the case to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, according to Friday’s announcement. The puppy, Scout, ultimately had to be put down due to trauma from being kept in a crate for hours on end, according to the statement.

Upon an investigation of the property in Orange County, deputies found 12 dogs in crates and kennels standing in urine and feces with no bedding.

In court on Thursday, Deehan was sentenced to five years, with four years and six months suspended. He is to serve the six-month jail term under house arrest. He was sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended on the misdemeanor charges.

Deehan was barred from owning, possessing, caring or training dogs for the rest of his life, according to the attorney general’s office.

He was additionally ordered to pay almost $100,000 in restitution to the dog’s owners and the Orange County Animal Shelter, which has taken care of his dogs for two years. Deehan surrendered his six dogs to the shelter and they will be adopted by police units, Miyares said.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Michelle Welch assisted with the local prosecution of the case.