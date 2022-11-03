For winter power outages, all ice not created equal

November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.

Just like summer thunderstorms and autumn tropical systems, winter brings another series of threats to power outages, but they are not all the same.

Most meteorologists agree that when it comes to winter hazards and long-term power outages, ice storms are the worst. Any amount of ice brings a risk of power outages, but Jeff Mock, senior meteorologist at Dominion Energy, sees a threshold at which outages escalate.

“Rule of thumb is about a quarter of an inch — for ice accumulation from freezing rain,” Mock said.

The type of ice is critical. Freezing rain, which is liquid until freezing on contact with surfaces, is the type of ice that clings and accretes on surfaces, weighing them down.

The smaller pellets of ice that fall in the winter, called sleet, are not as impactful.

“Sleet bounces off of trees and power lines,” said Meghan Klee, meteorology manager with American Electric Power. “When sleet mixes in with freezing rain, it cuts down on the amount of freezing rain that can accumulate.”

Sleet and freezing rain both fall when the vertical temperature profile in the atmosphere is inverted, meaning that the temperature is warming as you go up in elevation rather than cooling. Temperature inversions tend to stabilize the atmosphere, meaning there is not a lot of wind near the ground. But after the precipitation ends, surfaces have iced over; the storm moves away, and winds can pick back up.

“Add in wind before the ice melts, and that’s going to make it so much worse,” Mock said.

Multiple storms in a short period can be devastating. Klee remembers a six-day period with back-to-back ice storms a couple of winters ago, when localized outages cascaded upward into much larger problems.

“The end result was ice accumulation on top of previous ice accumulation,” Klee said. “This caused extreme damage to trees, transmission towers and distribution power lines.”

Even without precipitation, winds during the winter can be stronger for longer periods of time, and over a larger area, compared to the summer. “It’s not uncommon to get strong northwesterly downslope winds off the Blue Ridge that can be highly impactful to the Roanoke area,” Klee said.

Snow is not all the same, either. Temperatures near freezing lead to a heavy, wet snow, meaning the snow has a higher water content, impacting trees and power lines far more than snow that falls several degrees below freezing.

“We’ve had snow events where it was very cold — a dry, fluffy snow,” Mock recalled. “And we can have a couple of feet of that with no issues other than the occasional vehicle accident, when someone slides into a pole and knocks the power out.”

But there is a flip side.

“Sometimes, only a few inches of wet snow combined with 15-plus mph winds could mean large outage numbers, depending on how widespread those conditions are across our area.”

Whether it’s wet snow or freezing rain, the clinging of that material weighs down power lines, branches and trees.

Dominion meteorologist Erin Guidry immediately thinks of one tree in particular: “Pine trees, which have a lot more surface area for snow or ice to accumulate.”

While snow and ice directly weigh down power lines and can make them snap, it’s usually the trees or branches falling on the lines and causing the damage. Mock noted that when temperatures begin to climb, additional problems can occur.

“We can actually see more outages as melting occurs, as branches bounce back up.”

Not surprisingly, restoration time varies. Rural areas with lots of pine trees are difficult to access, whether they are in Virginia’s coastal plain, the Piedmont or the mountains.

Klee has huge respect for line workers, who “are usually working in tough weather conditions and in challenging terrain — especially in Southwest Virginia. Sometimes, damage occurs in such remote areas, they must travel on foot while carrying their tools to fix the damage.”

Guidry relayed another reason it takes longer for power to be restored in the winter.

“There is less daylight, so there is less time for the crews to be outside restoring power, as they can do it more safely and more efficiently in the daylight.”

There is no changing the weather, but Mock shared what motivates him in the lead-up to a high-impact winter storm.

“We want to be prepared to respond to a big storm as quickly and safely as possible, and we want to give our customers a heads-up that they may see outages,” he said. “I find that rewarding — to help people plan and prepare for what’s coming.”

As a safety reminder if that time comes, stay at least 30 feet away from downed poles and wires, as they may still be carrying electricity. And all were in agreement: it’s a good idea to charge devices and have external batteries ready to go ahead of a storm.

Both Dominion and AEP have phone apps for customers to report outages and check on restoration time.