“Fly High JJ”

Community lights up William Monroe dragon to remember Joshua Johnson

Greene County lost a son, a brother, a nephew, a grandson, a student, an athlete and an all-around good kid on Monday when Joshua Johnson, 16, died suddenly while on a fishing trip with his family in North Carolina. On Thursday, June 10, hundreds gathered at the dragon on William Monroe’s Martin Mooney Field to remember the guy who always had them laughing, who always had a smile on his face and who loved others.

“Friends have said to me, ‘I don’t know what to say,’ and I just say hug your babies because you never know,” said Sabrina Johnson, Joshua’s stepmom. “I think he would want everyone to come together and be happy. If you had a bad day, he made you laugh, he did.”

“He was always happy and made everyone around him smile, no matter how he felt,” said Daelan Powell-Jackson, who was with him the night before. “Josh was my best friend, the best thing to ever happen to me. No matter what, he was always by my side, my right-hand man. He had the sweetest soul ever. He deserved the world and this is the most painful thing I’ve ever had to go through. My brother, no matter what, he will live on with me through anything. I loved him with everything in me and it pains me just to have to write this. I’m so sorry that everyone has to go through this; he was a legend and will be remembered by us all.”