Please join us in flying an American Flag In Memory Of those who gave all in serving our country or In Honor Of those who serve/have served in our military. These flags will be displayed surrounding the Memorial Statue in front of the American Legion Post 128 building located: 636 Madison Road, Stanardsville, VA.

These American Flags will fly on each of these important days in 2023:

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Veteran’s Day

Additionally, the local newspaper will publish the short biographies of each sponsored veteran prior to the Memorial Day weekend.

The cost to fly a flag, on all three dates, is $25 total and these funds will support Operation: Holiday Spirit (gifts for Veterans living at the VA Veterans Care Center).

To schedule a flag to fly for this ministry, mail a check by 5-12-2023 to:

American Legion Post 128

P.O. Box 424

Ruckersville, Virginia 22968

Make checks out to: American Legion Post 128 and put Flag Ministry 2023 in the memo line. Please include your contact information along with the veteran’s name, rank, branch of service and conflict that they participated in for whom the flag will fly. Additionally, provide a 3 to 4-line paragraph about the nature of the service experience of this veteran.

Questions? Contact: Doug Fargo 434-242-0146 or dougfargo123@gmail.com