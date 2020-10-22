First reported COVID case at Ruckersville Elementary

A student at Ruckersville Elementary School (RES) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent home to parents on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The student’s diagnosis was confirmed by the Thomas Jefferson Health District and contract tracing is under way by its staff, school officials said.
“This is the first case at RES and the first case in elementary (grades),”Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh said. “It has been confirmed that transmission did not occur within our school.”
According to the letter, the student in question has not been in school since Oct. 19 and contact tracers have confirmed that the student caught it outside of school. RES administrators and the Virginia Department of Health are making calls to families of children who may have been in close contact with the individual. Anyone deemed to be in “close contact” (currently defined as someone who spent 15 or more minutes within 6 feet of the student during the school day) will be asked to stay home and practice extra precautions for 14 days following the close contact or to get tested.
“Thanks to the safety guidelines and physical distancing measures we have in place at our school, our hope is that a minimal number of people will be considered as a ‘close contact’ with the student,” RES Principal Donna Payne said in the letter. “The Thomas Jefferson Health District has expressed continued confidence in our health guidelines and recommends that RES remain open.”
In addition to the health department’s contact tracing efforts, the RES custodial team is continuing to thoroughly disinfect the school building as well as any vehicles or equipment the student may have utilized in recent days, according to the letter.
Three weeks ago, on Sept. 28 and 30, similar letters went home to parents of William Monroe Middle and High School students, notifying them of one case at each school. No subsequent infections have been reported in those schools.
Parents are urged to continue monitoring their children for possible COVID symptoms and to report any concerns to the school administration team and keep their child home in case of illness. To date, the three reported cases have been the only known COVID-19 diagnoses within the school community.
As of today, Greene County has seen 279 confirmed cases of the virus since March (21 in the past week), with 14 requiring hospitalization (four in the past week) and three deaths. For the latest health department statistics, visit vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/tjhd-covid-19-data-portal.
