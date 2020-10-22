First reported COVID case at Ruckersville Elementary

A student at Ruckersville Elementary School (RES) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent home to parents on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The student’s diagnosis was confirmed by the Thomas Jefferson Health District and contract tracing is under way by its staff, school officials said.

“This is the first case at RES and the first case in elementary (grades),”Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh said. “It has been confirmed that transmission did not occur within our school.”

According to the letter, the student in question has not been in school since Oct. 19 and contact tracers have confirmed that the student caught it outside of school. RES administrators and the Virginia Department of Health are making calls to families of children who may have been in close contact with the individual. Anyone deemed to be in “close contact” (currently defined as someone who spent 15 or more minutes within 6 feet of the student during the school day) will be asked to stay home and practice extra precautions for 14 days following the close contact or to get tested.