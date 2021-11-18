Fire study highlights areas to improve

Jones said to be effective the individuals must be certified and trained and if the company does not have 20—according to code—it must be taken out of service or combined with another company until the minimum qualifications are met.

Joint trainings with emergency medical service personnel, firefighters and deputies were also recommended, as was the construction of a joint training facility to serve all the departments. Additionally, Jones recommended increased emphasis on recruitment.

Jones also addressed what he called a critical infrastructure failure: dysfunctional fire hydrants.

“And that’s the nicest way I can say it,” he said. “Fire chiefs said there are hydrants that don’t work. I’ve tried myself by phone and by writing Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) about it.”

RSA is the county’s water and sewer authority, which was jointly created with Orange and Madison counties in 1969.

Jones said as he looked into the situation he found hydrants that were hidden from view by long-term accumulation of brush and trees, faded paint and those at least partially blocked by dirt and debris. He said departments and the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) don’t know the exact location of the hydrants in the county and whether they are working.