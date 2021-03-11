Fire guts Twin Lakes home

Two firefighters mildly injured in roof collapse

A Ruckersville couple woke up Saturday morning to find their home in flames. Luckily they were not injured in the blaze, though two firefighters were mildly burned when the roof collapsed while they were inside.

“My girlfriend woke up early—about 7 a.m.,” said Eric Lowry. “We got the rabbit and one cat out immediately, but we couldn’t find the other (cat).”

The fire was out by about 10 a.m. Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department Engine 11 responded, as did its Tanker 17. Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company Engine 21 and Dyke Volunteer Fire Company Tanker 39 responded to the home in Twin Lakes as well. Barboursville Tanker 53 and Madison Pumper 9 responded, as did Madison Support 7 and Greene County Emergency Medical Services ambulances.

Lowry said when they were able to go inside the home to search they found the missing cat under a recliner with whiskers a bit singed but otherwise fine.