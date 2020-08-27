Fire & EMS study comes back to BOS

Accountability, a county-wide chief for fire and rescue, communication, budgeting, training and recruiting and retention were among the recommendations to the Greene County Board of Supervisors in the fire and emergency medical service (EMS) study undertaken by the state earlier this year.
Supervisors heard an overview of the recommendations at their Aug. 11 meeting. The board voted unanimously in July 2019 to request the free study by the Virginia Fire Services Board. In January 2020, the fire services board met with all three volunteer fire departments and the rescue squad, as well as holding a public hearing on Jan. 27 to allow residents a chance to weigh in.
Greene County Emergency Services Director Melissa Meador told the supervisors that the recommendations, while not binding or legal advice, should not be pushed aside.
“I’ve spoken with two of our three volunteer fire chiefs regarding the study and both of them stated … nothing within the report came as a surprise to them,” Meador told the supervisors. “And they appreciated the information specifically regarding training and retention that was included in the report. I want to make sure you realize the importance of the study and how this is really just the beginning of a lot of continued work, continued analysis and continued planning regarding our fire and EMS systems. I don’t want to see us put this study up on the shelf just to collect dust; this is a good starting point for us and we must continue moving forward.”
Greene Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Supervisor Aaron Anderegg said none of the recommendations in the report were a surprise from his end either.
Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company Board President Frank Crocker said it’s great to get that feedback from an outside source but they’re items he’s brought up before.
“It’s helpful to get that feedback that we’ve been saying is true and factual; it kind of backed us up in a lot of our conversations,” he said.
Mark Taylor, administrator of Greene County, said he’s glad to see the recommendations in the report.
“We’re happy to see the deficiencies, needs and issues noted that form the basis for the recommendations, too,” Taylor said. “Real improvement requires all involved in emergency service to Greene County citizens—law enforcement, 911 (dispatch), fire companies and the rescue squad—to face and address our deficiencies, needs and issues directly and objectively.”
Lee Day, member of the Virginia Fire Services Council who participated in the study, told the supervisors he saw a lot of pride for the work and services done in the county.
“The continuity and communication need to be improved but it can be without any problem at all,” he said. “Accountability is something we run into quite a bit; standardization needs to be improved there. And in meeting with each of the organizations it was found that the Emergency Service Board itself really didn’t have any structure and they should put together some bylaws and work through the board of supervisors to make this happen along the way.”
Day told the supervisors an emergency services strategic plan would be a good step.
Meador said the county has a draft emergency services strategic plan that was put on a back burner when COVID-19 hit earlier this year.
Both Meador and Taylor welcome more structure with the Emergency Services Board.
“It’s great that we all get together and support each other but there’s been a lack of structure and lack of progress, really,” Meador said. “We have great ideas, and some of the things that we are currently discussing we were talking about 10 years ago. We need to start moving forward with some of this stuff.”
“Organization and structure sometimes get a bad rep, but they are absolutely critical in the world of emergency services because effective emergency service depends on a team of people who each know their job and how to do it before the emergency arises,” Taylor said. “The Emergency Services Board’s lack of clear authority and accountability has left them hesitant to enact needed county-wide operations and parameters.”
“I’ve been trying to get them to work on (the Emergency Services Board) for a while and it just hadn’t come to fruition. There definitely needs to be a more formal group of individuals that are more accountable,” he said. “I think it makes everyone more accountable this way; not just us, but also the county.”
Day added that one issue the study uncovered was a lack of county-wide training standards so that everyone is operating under the same protocols, policies and procedures.
“We need that coordination between the fire companies and EMS,” Day said.
Travis Rickman, government affairs manager with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, said two of the fire departments were “pretty well trained and the other department definitely has some work to do.”
“I definitely want to stress these (standard operating procedures) and bring those up to have a county-wide standard when it comes to operating procures and making sure everyone’s on the same page and providing that quality of service for the county,” Rickman said.
Financing is another area that could use improvement.
“A proper budgeting practice; that’s one of the things we found is not occurring,” he said. “This department does this, this department does that. It would be very, very beneficial to Greene County if you had a centralized purchasing system. If everybody is buying under the one contract you’re going to get a better price.”
Crocker said he’d welcome the county taking a more proactive response to the financial situations of each fire department.
“We try every year to give them a pretty strong idea of where all (our money) goes with a pretty simple line-item budget but it can definitely be more in-depth from us,” he said. “And I’d love to see it be in-depth from the other two companies, as well, just for the transparency aspect.”
He said he’d like to see the resources allocated based on need and not necessarily evenly between the three departments.
“Everyone’s needs are different and it goes back to the data; the data speaks for itself,” he said. “If we can get that data from the dispatch that helps the county then put it all together in one package and really see the big picture of what this all costs.”
Recruitment and retention is something the county has struggled with in recent years and across the country, as well, Day noted. He said the county should consider creating a recruitment/retention program.
“We found that the membership of the fire companies at least was pretty good,” Day said. “But usually only a small number of those were actually active.”
Crocker said earlier this year the county was talking about ways to take a more proactive approach to recruitment but then COVID-19 hit.
“Hopefully that’s a discussion we can have and get a little more feedback from (the county) to know what they want to offer there,” he said.
Rickman said this will be vital if the county wants to continue to have a volunteer system when it comes to the fire companies.
Day said the county should consider hiring a county fire chief or emergency management coordinator for the entire program that would be accountable.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman said he knows that the volunteers in the county are very dedicated and hardworking.
“They need to be supported. They need to be trained and all of the things mentioned here are absolutely essential,” Bowman said. “But, I don’t think most people understand the complex nature of running a fire organization. No matter the size it’s very difficult. It’s a daunting tax for a volunteer to run an organization, both operationally and administratively. I want to thank the fire folks for this report because I think it’s much needed. I am not surprised by what’s in it; I’ve heard it since I moved here almost six or seven years ago about the fire service. I do wish it was more prescriptive but it’s a good start.”
Bowman said he’s not criticizing any past decisions or failure to correct some of what’s in place, but it’s time to do that now.
“I believe the provision of essential public safety services like fire and law enforcement and EMS is a fundamental duty of local government and we need to fulfill that,” Bowman said. “I’m very concerned that we provide the support and service to our volunteer fire agencies. And it’s incumbent upon us to make sure that what they do complies with all the standards and the performance measures that are out there. And I really take it as very, very serious business.”
Taylor said while the recommendations are important, the study didn’t come with funding to implement the changes.
“The missing piece is resources. Improvement will require people, things and money,” Taylor said. “Some of the people could be volunteers. More volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians are needed throughout Greene County. Volunteers could also help us with community engagement on social media, with mass mailings and with other outreach tools.”
No one from Dyke or Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Departments returned requests for interviews for this story.
To see the full study recommendations, visit https://rb.gy/prkvul. Meador was on the agenda for the Aug. 25 Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss next steps(after press time) and will be reported in the Sept. 3 issue.
To volunteer, contact Meador or Taylor at (434) 985-5201 or info@gcva.us.
