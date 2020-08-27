Fire & EMS study comes back to BOS

Accountability, a county-wide chief for fire and rescue, communication, budgeting, training and recruiting and retention were among the recommendations to the Greene County Board of Supervisors in the fire and emergency medical service (EMS) study undertaken by the state earlier this year.

Supervisors heard an overview of the recommendations at their Aug. 11 meeting. The board voted unanimously in July 2019 to request the free study by the Virginia Fire Services Board. In January 2020, the fire services board met with all three volunteer fire departments and the rescue squad, as well as holding a public hearing on Jan. 27 to allow residents a chance to weigh in.

Greene County Emergency Services Director Melissa Meador told the supervisors that the recommendations, while not binding or legal advice, should not be pushed aside.

“I’ve spoken with two of our three volunteer fire chiefs regarding the study and both of them stated … nothing within the report came as a surprise to them,” Meador told the supervisors. “And they appreciated the information specifically regarding training and retention that was included in the report. I want to make sure you realize the importance of the study and how this is really just the beginning of a lot of continued work, continued analysis and continued planning regarding our fire and EMS systems. I don’t want to see us put this study up on the shelf just to collect dust; this is a good starting point for us and we must continue moving forward.”

Greene Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Supervisor Aaron Anderegg said none of the recommendations in the report were a surprise from his end either.