"Fifties Fling" Reunion takes place next month

On October 15, a high school reunion for the William Monroe High School classes of 1940-1972 will be held.

Barbra Haney graduated in 1957, served as SCA President and now serves as President on the committee that plans class reunions.

After hearing of other rural areas hosting larger reunions for a decades worth of classes, Haney brought the idea to others from classes of the 1950s who liked the idea. In 2010, the first “decade reunion” was held for all of the graduates from the 1950s, the classes of the 1940s joined in as well and the reunions have now expanded to include anyone who graduated from William Monroe 50 or more years ago. Five years later, the next reunion was held, then another four years later. Now, the next is being held three years after that after the events received so much positive feedback and people enjoyed having the chance to get together.

At this event, the classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972 will also be celebrating their 50th reunions due to the pandemic keeping them from getting together.

The event will be an outdoor picnic under a pavilion with food catered from Papa’s Pig. Haney noted that there was not much interest in having the reunion at the high school as that is not the building from which most students graduated.

“We are not having a formal program just lots of reminiscing with friends and family who

attended WMHS,” reads the invitation. However, there are scheduled times for each class to gather for a group photo.

Graduates from these classes should have received an invitation in the mail. The cost of the event is $45, which covers a catered meal and booklet with photos and a “brief synopsis of life since graduation” on everyone who sent something in. The cost for a second person (including another graduate from the household) is $39 with no booklet.

Registration must be completed no later than October 1 and can be done online at forms.gle/DwA593knT9op5Gcc6. If you cannot attend, booklets can still be purchased for $12.

For additional information, you can contact Barbra Haney at batravler1523@gmail.com, Ann McDaniel at annofthewhitehouse@centurylink.net, Louise K Schwarting at Louisek.kurtz47@gmail.com or any class rep who serves on the committee.