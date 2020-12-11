Fatal Accident on Route 33

Editor's note: This will be updated as more information becomes available.

One person died in an accident on U.S. Route 33 on Thursday, Dec. 10, according to the Virginia State Police.

Corinne Geller, public relations director at the Virginia State Police, said the accident occurred at 7:37 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Spotswood Trail, less than a mile west of the intersection with Dyke Road (Route 810).

The crash remains under investigation at this time, she said.