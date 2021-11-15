Fargo is named Post 128 Legionnaire of the Year

“I thought it might be a good opportunity and I voluntarily separated from active duty in 1992,” Fargo said.

At first he had difficulty finding a full-time job, so he submitted his paperwork to rejoin the military but found a job around the same time. Instead, Fargo served in the National Guard for another two years.

Fargo’s son, Adam, was killed in service during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2006. Three years later, Elizabeth passed away after battling Parkinson’s disease.

It was after his son’s death that Fargo became involved with American Legion Post 128, he said. It was member Norman Slezak who recruited him.

“Norm Slezak reached out to me but I wasn’t really in the right mindset at that moment and I was taking care of Libby and I wasn’t able to take on anything else,” Fargo said. “I was a member because Norm paid for my membership for the first few years, but after Libby died and I married Cindy I became a more active participant in the Legion.”

That was in 2012, he said. He and Cindy have been married for 10 years now.

For Fargo, one of the best things about the Legion is the camaraderie with other guys who have served—in different branches and in different eras.