Family identifies woman killed by gunshot wound early Tuesday morning

A young woman died by an apparent gunshot wound in Greene County on Tuesday, Dec.1, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Sara Hammond, of Charlottesville, just turned 21 on Nov. 25, according to her family. The call for emergency medical service was dispatched at approximately 12:15 a.m. to the home in the 7000 block of Celt Road.
Sheriff Steve Smith said he’s not able to offer specifics on the situation, including whether a suspect has been apprehended. The Greene County Record confirmed the victim’s name through her family on Wednesday morning who said Hammond was shot and left outside on the ground. A portion of the driveway of the apparent crime scene was cordoned off by yellow police tape on Tuesday afternoon.
In a brief statement given to the press Tuesday morning, Smith said he believed it to be an isolated incident.
Carla Shelton, of Charlottesville and Hammond’s godmother, said the family is grieving and hasn’t gotten any details on the incident from law enforcement officials.
“The family is suffering because they don’t know how long she was out there in the cold before someone found her,” Shelton said. “Any time Greene County can let a little young lady that just turned 21 years old be deceased in somebody’s yard and people hiding out, what kind of community are they? You’ll never know when you’re next. There are a lot of unanswered questions.”
The family believes the person responsible is 17 years old and lives in the area where Hammond was found dead. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm any potential suspects.
“How can you locate him if you don’t put his picture up there?” Shelton asked. “This has been three women in three weeks (referring to the two women found dead recently in Charlottesville with gunshot wounds); we’re going to be extinct after a while. We, as a community, have to look out for our neighbor; we have to be our brother’s keeper. The gun violence has to stop.”
Shelton spoke fondly of her god-daughter.
“Oh, Sara was great. She was so energetic. She was a people-person and fit in everywhere; she loved everybody. She didn’t judge anybody—just let people be people.”
Shelton’s final conversation with Hammond was on Friday, Nov. 27.
“She was so excited about her 21st birthday,” she said. “She called me on Friday and said, ‘Good morning, Auntie. I’m calling to check in with you.’ She said she was going to celebrate at the beach and I told her, ‘You call me and let me know you got there safe.’ She said, ‘I don’t want anything, I just wanted to check in on you and tell you that I love you.’ I said, ‘You already know I love you more.’ She was just checking in, not knowing that when she was checking in on me, she was checking out.”
Some neighbors who live on Celt Road were nervous when the sheriff’s office issued its press release, especially considering the limited information on what appears to be a violent crime.
Billy Wade, who ran for sheriff in November 2019, lives nearby on Celt and said he and his ex-wife were concerned about whether their daughters should visit him Tuesday night.
“We were both concerned because nobody knows anything. Was someone hiding out in a barn on Celt Road? If I needed to protect myself, I didn’t want my girls to be there,” Wade said.
Wade said as a police officer he knew the detective working on the case and was able to speak to him to ask if it was safe.
“Because of my connections, I could do that, but average people can’t,” Wade said.
Wade said he’s concerned because no suspect has been named, nor anyone arrested in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Scott Murphy or Lt. Kevin Freid at (434) 985-2222. If the death is ruled a homicide it will be the county’s first this year and second since 2018.
