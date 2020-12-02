Family identifies woman killed by gunshot wound early Tuesday morning

The family believes the person responsible is 17 years old and lives in the area where Hammond was found dead. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm any potential suspects.

“How can you locate him if you don’t put his picture up there?” Shelton asked. “This has been three women in three weeks (referring to the two women found dead recently in Charlottesville with gunshot wounds); we’re going to be extinct after a while. We, as a community, have to look out for our neighbor; we have to be our brother’s keeper. The gun violence has to stop.”

Shelton spoke fondly of her god-daughter.

“Oh, Sara was great. She was so energetic. She was a people-person and fit in everywhere; she loved everybody. She didn’t judge anybody—just let people be people.”

Shelton’s final conversation with Hammond was on Friday, Nov. 27.